Fayetteville AR Indoor Air Quality Improvement – Services Updated

Fayetteville, Arkansas residents can now enhance their indoor air quality and be secure in the knowledge that their families can breathe more easily. This update comes as a response to concerns about airborne virus transmissions within the current pandemic. Consider updating your system before guest arrive for the holidays.

Seaton Heat N’ Air offers a variety of air quality products to trap and filter pollutants traveling through HVAC systems. Clients can now access 24/7 service from the contractor’s team of friendly, knowledgeable, professional technicians to maintain the heating and air systems for their residential property.

The company’s ultraviolet treatment system can be installed into residential air conditioning units. A UV light promptly destroys particles and germs, while preventing them from being recirculated through the home. Prospective clients can contact Seaton Heat N’ Air today for a complimentary estimate.

Alternatively, the REME HALO by RGF is designed to neutralize odors, and eliminate particulates, air pollutants, VOCs, smoke, mold, bacteria, and viruses. This product can be mounted into air conditioning and heating system air ducts. When the HVAC system is in operation, the REME HALO creates an advanced oxidation plasma made up of ionized hydro-peroxides, superoxide ions, and hydroxide ions. These oxidizers revert back to oxygen and hydrogen after the oxidation of the pollutant.

Seaton Heat N’ Air also offers the installation of their 4″ media air cleaner. This traps and filters dust, pollen, and other particles traveling through HVAC systems, thereby reducing the number of pollutants that are recirculated back into the home.

This update is in line with the company’s commitment to helping keep families comfortable by providing access to affordable heating and air solutions for clients in Goshen and surrounding areas.

Seaton Heat N’ Air is a well-established and experienced provider of HVAC services throughout Arkansas. The company has developed a strong reputation for its professional customer service and high-quality repairs and maintenance, as indicated by its numerous positive customer reviews.

A satisfied customer said, “The customer service with this company is top of the line. The young man that came out to work on the unit was knowledgeable and explained what he was doing, very professional. The office staff was just as great, will call on them again.”

