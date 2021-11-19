Women’s Winter Parkas Canada – Best New Coats Jackets For Extreme Cold Launched

Montréal, Canada, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The latest item by Frank And Oak is a seam-sealed practical waterproof coat, perfect for wet and cold winters.

More details can be found at https://schooner.io/572ai

As sustainable as it gets, the high-performance Capital coat from Frank And Oak is made almost entirely of recycled materials, from the breathable polyester fabric to its cruelty-free faux-down insulation.

Created with a clear purpose in mind, all garments from Frank And Oak are crafted to balance functionality and modern style. Designed to be beneficial, durable, and easy to wear, their clothing for men and women provides timeless pieces that are sustainable for a better future.

The most technical parka in the brand’s outerwear range to date, the stylish cut of the Capital coat also blends functionality: seam-sealed and waterproof – ideal for wet weather days. Built with a double layer of breathable recycled polyester, the inner padding uses Featherless Primaloft® Silver Insulation to retain body heat in temperatures as low as -30ºC and below.

Featuring jersey extensions on each sleeve with thumbholes and an inside neoprene collar, the coat is designed to keep wearers dry and snug, with an inner smart pocket for storage without the need to unzip. The coat also includes a magnetic front closure with NATULON® recycled zipper tape, to keep the front of the coat together for a more flattering cut and silhouette. Available in sizes ranging from XS to XL, the coat comes in a sleek white pepper colour, and can also be found in black and rosin.

For more information visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

With the latest announcement, the brand continues to prioritize practicality and sustainability in its collections, developing affordable alternatives to fast fashion that are designed to last.

“I absolutely love this coat,” said one satisfied customer. “It hits just below my knee and has a fitted look but is not too snug and it’s perfect for what I wanted. It also has lots of sleek interior pockets, and there are magnets along the zipper to keep it laying flat when zipped up, which is hard to find in a parka.”

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://www.frankandoak.com/collections/women-coats?

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com