IBA and the Oncology Reference Center of Aviano, Italy, sign contract to install a Proteus®ONE Proton Therapy system

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, November 19, 2021 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces that it has signed a contract for the installation of a Proteus®ONE1 proton therapy turnkey solution with the Oncology Reference Center (C.R.O.) in Aviano, Italy. IBA was selected as the preferred supplier following a comprehensive vendor selection process. IBA expects to receive a down payment in the coming weeks.

This Proteus®ONE, the 31st to be sold by IBA globally, will be integrated into the current radiotherapy department at C.R.O. and is expected to start treating patients by the end of 2024.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “We are pleased to sign this new contract with C.R.O. to bring much needed proton therapy to cancer patients in Italy. Securing a new proton therapy contract in Europe demonstrates IBA’s superior market offering as well as the global demand for this technology as we continue to see building momentum for this treatment modality. We look forward to collaborating with C.R.O. and welcome them to our Campus community, where they can interact with other clinicians through the world’s first online platform dedicated to proton therapy: www.campus-iba.com .”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

1 *Proteus®ONE is a brand name of Proteus 235





