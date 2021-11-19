Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 11 November 2021 to 17 November 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 15 644 shares during the period from 11 November 2021 to 17 November 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 14 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 November 2021 to 17 November 2021:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|11 November 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|12 November 2021
|4 991
|38.49
|38.66
|38.42
|192 104
|15 November 2021
|6 009
|38.39
|38.62
|38.12
|230 686
|16 November 2021
|3 712
|38.18
|38.26
|38.08
|141 724
|17 November 2021
|932
|38.13
|38.16
|38.08
|35 537
|Total
|15 644
|-
|-
|-
|600 050
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|11 November 2021
|2 000
|38.78
|38.84
|38.74
|77 560
|12 November 2021
|3 600
|38.66
|38.84
|38.36
|139 176
|15 November 2021
|2 821
|38.65
|38.80
|38.24
|109 032
|16 November 2021
|3 979
|38.27
|38.36
|38,16
|152 276
|17 November 2021
|2 400
|38.39
|38.50
|38.28
|92 136
|Total
|14 800
|-
|-
|-
|570 180
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 64 759 shares. On 17 November 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 214 119 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.32 % of all outstanding shares).
