Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 11 November 2021 to 17 November 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 15 644 shares during the period from 11 November 2021 to 17 November 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 14 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 November 2021 to 17 November 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 November 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 12 November 2021 4 991 38.49 38.66 38.42 192 104 15 November 2021 6 009 38.39 38.62 38.12 230 686 16 November 2021 3 712 38.18 38.26 38.08 141 724 17 November 2021 932 38.13 38.16 38.08 35 537 Total 15 644 - - - 600 050









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 November 2021 2 000 38.78 38.84 38.74 77 560 12 November 2021 3 600 38.66 38.84 38.36 139 176 15 November 2021 2 821 38.65 38.80 38.24 109 032 16 November 2021 3 979 38.27 38.36 38,16 152 276 17 November 2021 2 400 38.39 38.50 38.28 92 136 Total 14 800 - - - 570 180

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 64 759 shares. On 17 November 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 214 119 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.32 % of all outstanding shares).





Attachment