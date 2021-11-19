Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

19 November 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2021 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed interim financial statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2021, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2021 financial highlights and other financial updates

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$9.4 million at 30 September 2021 (31 December 2020: US$11 million).

Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30

September 2021

$’000 Three months ended 30

September 2020

$’000 Nine months ended 30

September 2021

$’000 Nine months ended 30

September 2020

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue - 1 2 3 - 1 2 3 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (46) (37) (128) (110) Production and operating expenses - (3) - (8) General and administrative expenses (431) (415) (1,346) (1,415) Share based compensation (234) - (981) - Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (60) 29 (178) 18 (771) (426) (2,633) (1,515) Results from operating activities (771) (425) (2,631) (1,512) Fair value gain – outstanding warrant - - - 110 Finance income - 337 3 189 Finance expense (71) (58) (197) (174) Net finance (expense) / income (71) 279 (194) 15 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (842) (146) (2,825) (1,387) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (841) (150) (2,823) (1,388) Non-controlling interests (1) 4 (2) 1 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (842) (146) (2,825) (1,387) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:



Basic and diluted (0.001 cent) (0.000 cent) (0.003 cent) (0.001 cent)





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 30 September

2021

$’000 At 31 December

2020

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 40,194 40,444 Property, plant and equipment 14 4 Trade and other receivables 22 23 Restricted cash 2,299 2,429 42,529 42,900 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 9,369 11,036 Trade and other receivables 95 117 9,464 11,153 Total assets 51,993 54,053 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 392,170 392,170 Contributed surplus 46,056 45,075 Retained deficit (397,996) (395,173) 40,230 42,072 Non-controlling interests 699 701 Total equity 40,929 42,773 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 10,712 10,563 10,712 10,563 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 352 717 352 717 Total liabilities 11,064 11,280 Total equity and liabilities 51,993 54,053





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended 30 September 2021

$’000 2020

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (2,825) (1387) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 981 - Depreciation 3 - Fair value gain - outstanding warrant - (110) Net finance expense 194 (15) Effect of exchange rates on operating activities 178 (18) Transfer of Canadian working interests (28) - Change in non-cash working capital: Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 23 (12) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (8) (134) Net cash used in operating activities (1,482) (1,676) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 3 16 Property plant and equipment (13) - Exploration and evaluation assets (160) (48) Net cash used in investing activities (170) (32) Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,652) (1,708) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (15) 127 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,036 13,066 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,369 11,485

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.





About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.