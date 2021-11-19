BIC: Nikos Koumettis nominated for election to BIC's Board of Directors, and upcoming Non-Executive Chair of the Board

English French

Nikos Koumettis nominated for election to BIC's Board of Directors,

and upcoming Non-Executive Chair of the Board

Clichy, France, November 19th, 2021 - The Board of Directors of SOCIETE BIC is pleased to announce that, upon the recommendation of the Nominations, Governance, and CSR Committee, it will nominate Nikos Koumettis as an Independent Director for election at the Company’s upcoming 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting on 18 May 2022. Subject to the Shareholders’ approval, the Board intends to appoint Nikos as Independent Non-Executive Chair, succeeding John Glen, BIC’s current Non-Executive Interim Chair.

A Greek-Cypriot, Nikos Koumettis is President, Europe Operating Unit at the Coca-Cola Company and a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. He brings over 30 years of valuable experience in the consumer goods industry and knowledge of governance topics. He served as a Director of Canada Goose from 2011 to 2021, and he has been a member of the Canada Goose International Advisory Board since 2016. Nikos joined the Coca-Cola Company in 2001 and held several operating responsibilities in Europe and the Middle East, and Africa until 2020, when he was appointed in his current position. Prior to the Coca-Cola Company, he served in various recognized international companies, including Kraft Jacobs Suchard, Elgeka, and Philip Morris. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the American College of Greece.

“A seasoned, consumer-centric executive with considerable experience as an Independent Director, Nikos will lead the Board as we re-imagine how we delight the consumer, transform our organization and execute on our Horizon strategy. I am pleased to propose to our shareholders a candidate of Nikos’ caliber.” said Elizabeth Bastoni, BIC’s Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Nominations, Governance and CRS Committee.

“I am looking forward to working with Nikos. His expertise in the Consumer Goods sector and experience in Governance, combined with strong leadership, will be a real asset for our Group and our Board. I am confident Nikos has the skills and the rigor needed to guide BIC’s Board in support of our management team in the transformation of our Company, in the interest of all our stakeholders, and particularly our shareholders.” added Gonzalve Bich, BIC’s Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on ""Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

FY 2021 Results February 15, 2022 1st Quarter 2022 Results April 26, 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting 18 May, 2022 1st Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

