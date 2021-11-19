INVL Asset Management , a subsidiary of Invalda INVL, launches INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I subfund

English Lithuanian

The Bank of Lithuania has approved the launch of the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, a subfund managed by INVL Asset Management, one of the leading asset management companies in Lithuania. The new subfund will invest in a fund of infrastructure assets established by a fund manager of global stature which has been in operation for 26 years.

“Global infrastructure is an attractive asset class with the characteristic of inflation protection. A portfolio which is diversified both geographically and in terms of deal size, predictable income flows, a stable regulatory environment, an investment-grade credit rating and ESG leadership all favour the pursuit of significant returns for investors,” says Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at INVL Asset Management.

He notes that INVL is always looking for new ideas in alternative investments and seeks to give Baltic investors the opportunity to invest in world-class funds that would normally be hard for them to access due to high financial requirements. The creation of a fund of this type is thus an important step that opens the door for investors to a new investment niche.

The strategy of investing in infrastructure assets is based on very long-term investment and high-quality core infrastructure in member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). A large share of the portfolio consists of assets such as toll roads, pipelines, airports and seaports, and product terminals.

In investing, great attention is given to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. The manager is a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment and hopes by 2050 to reach net zero carbon emissions.

The initial offering of the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I has started as well. In Lithuania, the brokerage firm INVL Finasta is distributing the fund’s units, with a minimum investment amount of USD 145 000. While the total term of the fund is 50 years, opportunities for investors to realise their investments earlier are envisaged.

Contact person for further information:

Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at INVL Asset Management,

E-mail: vytautas.plunksnis@invl.com