Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company”)

19 November 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 18 November 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,142,827 Ordinary shares at a price of 108.4p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 1,106,737,804 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 7710 2800