Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company")
19 November 2021
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 18 November 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 370,130 Ordinary shares at a price of 90.8p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 148,580,569 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Uloma Adighibe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 4186