Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company")

19 November 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 18 November 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 354,473 Ordinary shares at a price of 121.5p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 161,241,468 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

