Finnish Tampere Deck Arena is now Nokia Arena

Nokia and Finnish Tampere Deck Arena today announced a 5-year deal to naming rights partnership, contract includes an option to extend partnership for an additional 5 years

Europe’s leading multifunctional sports, business and entertainment venue is now Nokia Arena

Nokia Arena will be opened in December 2021 and will host over a million visitors annually, supported by state-of-the-art digital technology





19 November 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Tampere Deck Arena have today signed a landmark 5-year naming rights partnership. The contract includes an option to extend the partnership for an additional 5 years. Europe’s leading multifunctional sports, business and entertainment venue is now called Nokia Arena. The venue has up to 15,000 seats and is the first next-generation arena to be constructed right in the heart of the city.

Opening in December 2021, Nokia Arena will host over a million visitors annually and is the main venue for the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. The next-generation arena will be a home for innovative digital experiences and various major sports, culture and entertainment events and conferences. In addition, the arena includes a wide range of commercial offerings, including high-quality restaurants, shops and a hotel.

Offering state-of-the-art digital experiences at scale for customers of all ages and nationalities. Nokia Arena’s digital screens will altogether encompass 1.2 billion pixels, creating a highly immersive customer experience.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks and Country Senior Officer for Finland at Nokia, said: “Customer experience both in physical and virtual events is changing radically with the introduction of new digital platforms and technologies. Nokia Arena is not only a state-of-the-art venue for sport, music and business events, but also a Finnish landmark. Nokia was founded in Tampere 156 years ago and today Finland continues to be one of Nokia’s key R&D centers in 5G and beyond. This partnership further reinforces our commitment to Finland, and we look forward to seeing Nokia Arena as a pioneer in world-class stadium experience.”

Marko Hurme, CEO of the Nokia Arena, said: “This is an exciting time for the arena, and we are very proud to partner with such an iconic brand and technology leader like Nokia. When choosing our partner, we wanted to ensure that we united with a company that shares our vision and values for the arena, and understands the possibilities new technologies and connections enable in creating an engaging visitor experience. Nokia has a long history of building recognized technology clusters in Finland and in Tampere, so this is an ideal match.”

Together Elisa and Nokia will deploy a 5G network in Nokia Arena based on the latest Nokia technology to deliver a unique and engaging visitor experience and provide 5G services for both businesses and consumers. Within a stadium environment, the ability to deliver massive network capacity and low latency is paramount. 5G is more than up to the task of meeting the needs of thousands of people simultaneously browsing and broadcasting their user experience.

