Global Indoor Delivery Robot Market Report 2021, Featuring Aethon, Effidence Keenon Robotics, Pudu Technology, Rice Robotics and Tactile Robots

The global indoor delivery robot market valued at a market size of USD 6.106 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 157.618 Million by 2027. The indoor delivery robot market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period.



The landscape of robotics technology is evolving rapidly, across many industries for various applications. These robots offer various advantages over the traditional method of delivery including, cost efficiency, faster services to the customers, accuracy of delivery, and safety & support to delivery person.

Significant number of investments are being made by the market players to provide additional features to the indoor delivery robots in order to serve their client's requirements in a better way..

The global indoor delivery robot market is segmented into component, robot type, operations, payload, application, and industry

The hardware segment accounted for the major share of the indoor delivery robot market. It is estimated to cross USD 110 Million by the year 2027. Whereas, cyber security solutions in software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

Based on robot type, 4-wheel segment captured the largest market share of more than 45% of indoor delivery robot market. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

The autonomous segment held the largest share of operations segment in 2020. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

Based on payload, 10-50 kgs segment is estimated to capture the largest market share in 2020. Whereas < 0.5 kgs segment is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.

Food delivery segment is estimated to capture the largest market share of application segment in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

Retail industry is estimated to capture the largest share of industry segment in 2020. Whereas hospitality segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

