Global Liquid Biopsy Market Price and Volume Outlook 2021-2024: A Revolution in Cancer Diagnostics with In-Vtiro Blood Testing to Identify Cancer DNA

What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? This report looks at Price and Volume Outlooks by type of cancer.
Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.
GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market. The new technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase.
The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.
Factors Driving Growth
- Non Invasive Game Changer
- Lower Cost
- Greater Accuracy
- Wide Range of Potential Uses
- Aging Population
Factors Limiting Growth
- Lower prices
- Lack of Standards
- Protocol Resistance
- Initial Adoption Cost
Profiles of Key Players
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc.
- Acuamark Diagnostics
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agena Bioscience, Inc.
- Agilent
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Anchor Dx
- ANGLE plc
- ApoCell, Inc.
- ArcherDx, Inc.
- Asuragen
- AVIVA Biosciences
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Techne
- Bioview
- Bolidics
- Boreal Genomics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
- CytoTrack
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diagnologix LLC
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Exosome Sciences
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
- Genomic Health
- GILUPI Nanomedizin
- Grail, Inc.
- Guardant Health
- HansaBiomed
- HeiScreen
- Helomics
- Horizon Discovery
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Janssen Diagnostics
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.
- MDx Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- miR Scientific
- Molecular MD
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quidel
- Rarecells SAS
- RareCyte
- Resolution Biosciences, Inc
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- SRI International
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thrive Earlier Detection
- Trovagene
- Volition
