Global Liquid Biopsy Market Price and Volume Outlook 2021-2024: A Revolution in Cancer Diagnostics with In-Vtiro Blood Testing to Identify Cancer DNA

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets Outlook. Including Executive and Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? This report looks at Price and Volume Outlooks by type of cancer.

Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.



GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market. The new technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase.

The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.

Factors Driving Growth

Non Invasive Game Changer

Lower Cost

Greater Accuracy

Wide Range of Potential Uses

Aging Population

Factors Limiting Growth

Lower prices

Lack of Standards

Protocol Resistance

Initial Adoption Cost

Profiles of Key Players

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc.

Acuamark Diagnostics

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Agilent

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

ApoCell, Inc.

ArcherDx, Inc.

Asuragen

AVIVA Biosciences

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

Bioview

Bolidics

Boreal Genomics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Cynvenio

Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

CytoTrack

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diagnologix LLC

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG.

Eurofins Scientific

Exosome Diagnostics

Exosome Sciences

Fluidigm Corp

Fluxion Biosciences

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Genomic Health

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Grail, Inc.

Guardant Health

HansaBiomed

HeiScreen

Helomics

Horizon Discovery

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Janssen Diagnostics

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

miR Scientific

Molecular MD

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

PrecisionMed

Promega

Qiagen Gmbh

Quidel

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Resolution Biosciences, Inc

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Screencell

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

SRI International

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thrive Earlier Detection

Trovagene

Volition

