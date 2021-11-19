Global $2 Billion Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market 2021: Compound Annual Growth of 20% is Forecast Between 2021 and 2029

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the increase of GNSS-dependent military platforms, there is an increase in jamming and interference devices to counter the efficiency of such platforms. There is rapid development in jammers and that forces countries especially those with electronic warfare to either modify and modernize existing GNSS systems or develop new ones to tackle growing jamming issues.

This report provides the transforming industry of GNSS anti-jamming solutions for military applications. The report reveals the strategies behind new technology reforms of anti-jam antennas and receivers and provides market opportunities hidden in the latest technology developments.

The report discusses technology adoption patterns for new anti-jamming technologies in various military organizations across the world. The report throws light on how various countries are preparing themselves for the new norms in electronic warfare and issues of jamming electronic munitions, aircraft, and battleships.

Global Military Ant-jamming markets are starting fresh. Many platforms using conventional anti-jamming methods and algorithms will need to replace their old technologies. The change has begun and it will see an acceleration from 2024. Before that many platforms will run tests and pilot projects. Those who have already started with the tests will rule the new electronic warfare authority.

In the U.S. and Europe, emphasis is more on the precision of PNT data by developing Assured PNT solutions is a growing field of technical and operation strategy. The US is stronger on developing APNT solutions and will be supplying the technology to European allies for laboratory and field testing from 2021. Anticipating the growing tensions in the South China Sea, the U.S. is preparing a new set of satellites, ground segment and anti-jamming, APNT solutions for ground, air, and seaborne platforms. The new solutions with anti-jamming and precision PNT capacities will be integrated into over 700 platforms

The report offers a detailed analysis of the global military GNSS anti-jamming market over the next eight years, and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyzes factors influencing demand for Military GNSS anti-jamming systems.

The report finds that global GNSS anti-jamming markets will reach US$7.55 billion through 2029 from US$2.00 billion in 2021. The major growth of the market is anticipated from 2026 when the majority of deployments of new GNSS anti-jamming technology developments will take place in GPS Operational Control System (OCX), Assured PNT and M-code enabled antenna and receivers.

Scope

Global Military GNSS Anti-jamming market is projected to register a CAGR of 20.36% over 2021-2029.

In terms of platforms, the space segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of expenditure globally followed by user segment and ground-control segments.

In end-use Munitions and Airborne Military GNSS Anti-jamming, systems are anticipated to account for the leading and second largest segments in terms of expenditure over the forecast period. Maritime will follow the two.

The ground-based Military GNSS Anti-jamming market will be the pioneer of adopting new GNSS anti-jamming technologies. It will work as a testing point for laboratory and field tests of army vehicles and handheld devices.

Rising measures for countering intentional jamming and increased military activities in the South China Sea and Arctic Sea will increase demand for maritime Military GNSS Anti-jamming systems

Companies Mentioned

Antcom

BAE Systems

Chelton

Collins Aerospace

General Dynamics

Hertz Systems Ltd Sp. z o. o.

L3 Harris

Lockheed Martin

Mayflower Communications Company Inc.

NovAtel

Oralia

Raytheon

Thales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dz5v38

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.