U.S. Chiropractors Outlook for Recovery in 2021 and Long-term Forecast to 2025

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Chiropractors: An Industry Analysis" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a comprehensive business and operating analysis covering the nature and operations of chiropractors, industry evolution, services provided, treatment methods, key operating ratios/metrics, dollar size and growth of the industry from 2007 to 2025 Forecast, the economic structure of the business (ratios: national, by state, by major city) and more.

“The competitive $15 billion U.S. chiropracticservices industry held up well during the Covid-19 pandemic, being an essential service. Chiropractic is now a mainstream healthcare service that provides an alternative to drugs for the treatment of pain. The field has gained legitimacy since the 1990s and future demand looks good.”, according to Marketdata's Research Director,John LaRosa.

The effects of the pandemic are discussed, as well as the outlook for recovery in 2021, and a long-term forecast to 2025.

The report also analyses the average yearly revenues per chiropractor office, industry profitability, source of revenues by type insurance/payment, market share, offices by revenue size, and patient demographics, including those suffering from chronic pain, chiropractor employment and wages, dollar market potentials/revenues for 50 states and 75 major cities.

The report includes a directory of industry reports, trade associations and magazines.

Key Topics Covered:

Nature of the Industry

Definition and number of chiropractors, what they do, training/degrees

Chiropractic's position vis a vis traditional medicine, fight with MDs for legitimacy

Evolution of the profession, key turning points, 1990 Supreme Court decision.

Patients - who do chiropractors serve, typical patient profile, alternative medicine interventions.

Industry structure: solo clinics, group practice, worksite health centers, hospital-based care - discussion of each

Key Industry Statistics: number of existing and new chiropractors, education, no. of Americans treated by DCs, etc.

Industry Status Report - Effects of the Pandemic

Major trends: Opioid crisis drive demand, DCs serve an aging population, efforts To reduce unnecessary healthcare services, franchising, poor reimbursement - discussion

Market Size, Growth, Forecasts

Estimates of industry size/no. of chiropractor office by U.S. Census, NAICS code for the industry

Discussion & analysis of historical growth trends, during last recession, recovery since then, current situation, rationale

Historical market growth since 1980s, 2002-2008, 2010-2015, 2015-2020, Analysis & discussion

2020 Performance: Effects of The Pandemic: Analysis & discussion, BLS payroll data, publisher estimate of industry receipts

2021 Industry Outlook: Prospects for a recovery: Analysis & discussion, recent BLS payroll data, publisher estimate of industry receipts, Industry employment in 2020 and 1st qtr. Of 2021 (BLS).

2025 Industry Forecast: Long-term outlook: Analysis & discussion, demand factors, publisher estimate of industry receipts.

Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth.

Operations of Chiropractors

Discussion of Survey findings - Practice Analysis of Chiropractic 2020, by Natl. Board of Chiropractic Examiners: no. of chiropractors, gender, education, weekly working hours, employment by type facility, office settings, practice focus, sources of revenue, patient demographics,

Patient Demographics

Industry Economic Structure & Operating Metrics

Discussion & Analyses

Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry

Number of chiropractor offices in 2019

Industry snapshot: 2007, 2012, 2017: no. of estabs, receipts, employees

Labor costs & productivity, sales/payroll ratios: 2007, 2012, 2017

Avg. receipts per chiropractor office: 2007, 2012, 2017

Avg. receipts, avg. payroll, avg. no employees: 2007, 2012, 2017

Legal structure: share of receipts by corporations, partnerships, sold proprietors

Share of receipts by revenue size of chiropractor office: 2017, 2012

Demand for Chiropractors To Increase - Labor Department projections.

Reference Directory

List of chiropractic and pain trade associations, journals, special industry reports, articles, other key contacts - address & phones

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nvrti



Source: Marketdata LLC