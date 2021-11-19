Global Endocrine Testing Market 2016-2019 and 2021-2027

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endocrine Testing Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global endocrine testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% during 2021-2027.

This report on the global endocrine testing market report provides an holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global endocrine testing market by segmenting the market based on test, technology, end user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the endocrine testing market are provided in this report.

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population

Growing Prevalence of Endocrine Disorders

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

Market Challenges

High Cost of Development of Technology

Traditional Techniques

Market by Test

Thyroid Test

Insulin Test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test

Prolactin Test

Luteinizing Hormone Test

Progesterone Test

Market by Technology

Immunoassay

Tandem Mass Spectroscopy

Sensor Technology

Market by End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Companies Mentioned

AB Sciex

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

bioMerieux SA

BioRad Laboratories

Biomedical Technologies

Agilent Technologies

Quest Diagnostics

Diasorin

Hoffmann- La Roche L

