Global Endocrine Testing Market 2016-2019 and 2021-2027

The global endocrine testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% during 2021-2027.
This report on the global endocrine testing market report provides an holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global endocrine testing market by segmenting the market based on test, technology, end user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the endocrine testing market are provided in this report.
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market Drivers
- Rising Geriatric Population
- Growing Prevalence of Endocrine Disorders
- Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies
Market Challenges
- High Cost of Development of Technology
- Traditional Techniques
Market by Test
- Thyroid Test
- Insulin Test
- Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test
- Prolactin Test
- Luteinizing Hormone Test
- Progesterone Test
Market by Technology
- Immunoassay
- Tandem Mass Spectroscopy
- Sensor Technology
Market by End User
- Hospitals
- Clinical Laboratories
Companies Mentioned
- AB Sciex
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter
- bioMerieux SA
- BioRad Laboratories
- Biomedical Technologies
- Agilent Technologies
- Quest Diagnostics
- Diasorin
- Hoffmann- La Roche L
