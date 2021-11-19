Global Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2027

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ocular drug delivery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during 2021-2027.

This report on global ocular drug delivery devices market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global ocular drug delivery devices market by segmenting the market based on technology, disease, formulation, end users, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the ocular drug delivery devices market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases

Rising Incidence of Glaucoma and Macular Degeneration

Increasing Number of Approvals

Market Challenges

Post Usage Complications

High Prices

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027



Market by Technology

Topical

Iontophoresis

Ocular Insert

Erodible

Non-Erodible

Intraocular Implants

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

In Situ Gel & Punctal Plugs

Others

Market by Disease

Glaucoma

Diabetic Retinopathy

Dry Eye Syndrome

Macular Degeneration

Cataract

Diabetic Macular Edema

Others

Market by Formulation

Liposomes & Nanoparticles

Solution

Emulsion

Suspension

Ointment

Market by End User

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc

Graybug Vision Inc

Eyegate Pharma

Clearside Biomedical, Inc

Alimera Sciences

Envisia Therapeutics

Allergan, Plc

Novar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ceafn