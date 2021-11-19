Announcement Pursuant to the Securities Act, Chapter 9, Section 5: Ownership of Umo Capital oy in Qpr Software Plc

English Finnish

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 19, 2021 at 12.00 A.M.





QPR Software Plc has received a notification on 18 November, 2021, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Umo Capital Oy´s holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has decreased under ten (10) percent.

Issuing company and its business ID: QPR Software Plc, 0832693-7

Name and business ID of the shareholder: Umo Capital Oy, 0115061-1

Basis of announcement: Acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights.

Date when the threshold was exceeded: 18 November, 2021.





Total position of Umo Capital Oy, based on its notification: Shares and voting rights, % Shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total, % Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc Position after exceeding the threshold 7.81 0 7.81 12,444,863 Position in previous notification (if any) 13.34 13.34







Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold: Shares and voting rights Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Shares and voting rights, % of total Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) QPR1V 971,900 0 7.81% 0 YHTEENSÄ 971,900 7.81 %





QPR Software Plc



Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Vasama, telephone +358 50 380 9893