Announcement Pursuant to the Securities Act, Chapter 9, Section 5: Ownership of Umo Capital oy in Qpr Software Plc

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 19, 2021 at 12.00 A.M.
QPR Software Plc has received a notification on 18 November, 2021, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Umo Capital Oy´s holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has decreased under ten (10) percent.
Issuing company and its business ID: QPR Software Plc, 0832693-7
Name and business ID of the shareholder: Umo Capital Oy, 0115061-1
Basis of announcement: Acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights.
Date when the threshold was exceeded: 18 November, 2021.
|Total position of Umo Capital Oy, based on its notification:
|Shares and voting rights, %
|Shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total, %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc
|Position after exceeding the threshold
|7.81
|0
|7.81
|12,444,863
|Position in previous notification (if any)
|13.34
|13.34
Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold:
|Shares and voting rights
|Class / type of shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|Shares and voting rights, % of total
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
|QPR1V
|971,900
|0
|7.81%
|0
|YHTEENSÄ
|971,900
|7.81 %
QPR Software Plc
Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Jussi Vasama, telephone +358 50 380 9893
