Announcement Pursuant to the Securities Act, Chapter 9, Section 5: Ownership of Umo Capital oy in Qpr Software Plc

QPR SOFTWARE PLC   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   November 19, 2021 at 12.00 A.M.


QPR Software Plc has received a notification on 18 November, 2021, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (SMA), that Umo Capital Oy´s holding of the shares and votes in QPR Software has decreased under ten (10) percent.

Issuing company and its business ID: QPR Software Plc, 0832693-7
Name and business ID of the shareholder: Umo Capital Oy, 0115061-1
Basis of announcement: Acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights.

Date when the threshold was exceeded: 18 November, 2021.


Total position of Umo Capital Oy, based on its notification:
 Shares and voting rights, %Shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total, % Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc
Position after exceeding the threshold7.8107.8112,444,863
Position in previous notification (if any)13.34 13.34 



Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold:
Shares and voting rights
Class / type of sharesNumber of shares and voting rightsShares and voting rights, % of total
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
QPR1V971,90007.81%0
YHTEENSÄ971,900 7.81 % 


QPR Software Plc


Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Vasama, telephone +358 50 380 9893

