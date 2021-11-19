Global MEK Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials to 2026: USD 3 Billion Market Opportunity

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global MEK Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advances in the field of biotechnology and bioinformatics have enabled researchers for the identification of genes or pathways which have critical role in the development and progression of this disease. The enhanced knowledge by scientists and their extensive efforts have led to the development of novel targeted therapies which have shown to significantly enhance the survival rates in patients.

The identification of mitogen activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling pathway and its critical role in the regulation of diverse cellular activities in the development of cancer including cell proliferation, survival, and differentiation have drawn the interest the researchers to inhibit the pathway as an alternative in the management of cancer. The MEK inhibitors were developed to specifically target the Ras/Ref/Me/Erk signaling pathway thus inhibiting cell proliferation, and inducing apoptosis.

To date, four MEK inhibitors have entered into the market which has shown high adoption rates by BRAF mutated cancer patients, mainly in melanoma. In addition to this, several other MEK inhibitors are present in the clinical trials. The potential candidates in the pipeline are AZD8330, NX-179, HL-085, E6201, Mirdametinib and Refametinib. These drugs have shown encouraging clinical response in their early studies and are expected to enter the market during the forthcoming years.

Apart from melanoma, several ongoing clinical trials are also ongoing which are accessing the role of MEK inhibitors in other cancers including non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, ovarian cancers and others. It is expected that the coming years will witness expanded approval of the approved MEK inhibitors in other cancers which will further propel the growth of market. For instance, Mekinist is being evaluated in phase-III for management of ovarian cancer or Koselugo is in phase-III for NSCLC patients and is expected to gain approval by end of 2022.

The future will see a dominance of combination therapy in MEK inhibitors market attributable to its high efficacy in comparison to monotherapy. Combinations of MEK inhibitors and targeted therapies appear to have specific promise in the setting of acquired resistance to targeted therapy, a pervasive challenge in the era of precision medicine. Moreover, the robust response of MEK inhibitors in combination with BRAF inhibitors in clinical practice has shown to significantly improve the outcomes in patients.

Apart from combing MEK inhibitors with other pathway inhibitors, studies are investigating the effect of MEK inhibition on the immune environment of tumors. Many clinical trials combining MEK inhibitor with immunotherapeutic agents are currently ongoing and have shown promising preclinical data. The promising early results of combinational treatment bring hope for further progress in the management of patients with cancer.

The overall MEK inhibitor market is highly competitive in nature, with leading players involved in regional expansion, partnerships, new product development, and research and development to increase market penetration.

The key players in global MEK inhibitors market are Roche, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Cstone Therapeutics, and Ono Pharmaceuticals. Moreover, the pipeline of MEK inhibitors is highly crowded and the coming years will witness rapid approval of MEK inhibitors in management of wide range of cancers.

Global MEK Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials insight 2026 Report Analysis & Data Highlights:

Research Methodology

Global & Regional Market Analysis

Global MEK Inhibitors Market Opportunity Assessment: > USD 3 Billion

Market & Drug Sales Insight 2020 Till 2026

Approved Drug In Market: 4 Drugs

Approved MEK Drug Patent, Price & Sales insight 2020 Till 2026

Future Market Assessment By Indication Till 2026

Ongoing Clinical Trials Assessment by Status, Phase & Region

Key Market Dynamics

Competitor Landscape

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

CStone Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

Immuneering

Merck

NFlection Therapeutics

Novartis

Ono Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Roche

SpringWorks Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pybnkq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.