The Marine Battery Market size is projected to grow from USD 374 Million in 2021 to USD 1,897 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Marine Battery Market by Battery Type, Propulsion Type, Ship Type, Sales Channel, Nominal Capacity, Battery Design, Battery Function, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933010/?utm_source=GNW

With increasing operation in the commercial maritime sector across various countries spread across different region along with the rising demand of commercial vessels will drive the demand for Marine Battery Market.Commercial vessels are turning out to be an integral part of the electric ship industry with countries such as US, China, Norway, Greece and others are investing heavily in operations related to commercial electric shipping industry.



Whereas in the commercial marine industry companies such as Wartsila, Siemens, and others are working on building more efficient propulsion system for commercial vessels in order to increase the operational capacity of different types of commercial vessels.



The Marine Battery Market includes major players such Wartsila (Finland), Akasol AG (Germany), Corvus Energy (Canada), Enchandia AB (Sweden), Saft Total (France), Siemens (Germany), and Leclanché SA (Switzerland).These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected electric ship production and services globally in 2020.



The Lithium battery segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the battery type the lithium battery operated vessels are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the Marine Battery Market during the forecast period.With the increasing demand for commercial vessels across regions throughout the industry the demand for battery operated vessels is also increasing.



A battery operated vessel helps in giving a more eco friendly solution to maritime operations along with more efficiency and reliability.



Commercial vessels are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on ship type, the commercial vessels segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the Marine Battery Market during the forecast period.Commercial vessels are as varied as the jobs they are required to do.



Different type of commercial vessels according to the purpose they serve are passenger vessels, cargo vessels, and others.Further, passenger vessels is segmented into yachts, ferries, cruise and others.



Under which the passenger and cargo vessels will be seeing the maximum growth as these are the short ranged vessels which require less power to operate efficiently.

75-150KW are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on power, the 75-150KW power is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the Marine Battery Market during the forecast period.Medium-size passenger ferries are considered under ships having power between 76–150 kW.



The need for a reduced, or zero-emission transport system across countries is high.Countries such as Japan, New Zealand, and Australia are also moving toward using fully electric ferries for passenger transport.



Norway has incorporated fully electric, and hybrid technology in its ferries.



The European market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030

Europe is projected to be the largest regional share of the Marine Battery Market during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for Europe, leading the Marine Battery Market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced electric ships in the region.



In Europe, the rise in manufacturing industries and growing commerical and defence maritime industry is encouraging manufacturers of electric ships to introduce technologically advanced and efficient products across various vessel type.The increasing demand for electric ship and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Wartsila (Finland), Akasol AG (Germany), Corvus Energy (Canada), Enchandia AB (Sweden), Saft Total (France), Siemens (Germany), and Leclanché SA (Switzerland).



These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing electric ship.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%; Europe–30%; Asia Pacific–20%; and Rest of the World–5%



Wartsila (Finland), Akasol AG (Germany), Corvus Energy (Canada), Enchandia AB (Sweden), Saft Total (France), Siemens (Germany), and Leclanché SA (Switzerland) are some of the leading players operating in the Marine Battery Market report.



Research Coverage

The study covers the Marine Battery Market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, components, platform, technology, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Marine Battery Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end use, and wherein marine batteries are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933010/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________