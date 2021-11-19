English Danish

Company announcement no. 44/2021

INSIDE INFORMATION

The Danish FSA has today approved Alm. Brand's acquisition of Codan Forsikring A/S' Danish business

In continuation of company announcement no. 11/2021 of 11 June 2021, Alm. Brand A/S hereby informs that the Danish FSA today in accordance with section 61 of the Danish Financial Business Act has approved that Alm. Brand acquires Chopin Forsikring A/S including subsidiaries, into which Codan Forsikring A/S' Danish business will be transferred before completion of Alm. Brand's acquisition.

The acquisition is still subject to certain conditions, including receipt of approvals from antitrust authorities as well as the completion of the rights issue and the separation of Codan Forsikring A/S’ Danish business into Chopin Forsikring A/S.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 5143 8002



Press:

Head of Media Relations

Maria Lindeberg

Mobile no. +45 2499 8455

Attachment