Worldwide Smart Bed Industry to 2030 - Health Monitoring Through Smart Beds to Gain Traction in Upcoming Years Presenting Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Bed Market by Type, Application, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart beds are technologically advanced beds that allow users to expand capabilities of their beds beyond their basic functionalities by automatically adjusting settings of beds for comfort of users. Furthermore, engaged players keep coming up with innovative products such smart bed sensor apps and contactless sleep trackers, which are installed under smart beds to stay relevant in the highly competitive market.



Growth of the global smart bed market is driven by factors such as infrastructural developments, owing to rise in number of hospitality and residential units. In addition, demand for luxury and customized smart beds is expected to rise. Furthermore, with surge in disposable income and rise in affluent population, premium products are expected to gain high traction in upcoming years, which propels growth of the market.



However, counterfeiting is one of the major restraints of the market, which destroys brand image of original products, as counterfeiters sell damaged, rejected, or fake smart beds under the name of a known brand to gain good profit. Hence, sold products do not last for longer period and end up tarnishing brand images.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global smart bed market in the initial quarter of 2020 and sales of smart bed dropped drastically; however, market players adopted change and shifted toward the omnichannel approach. Furthermore, engaged stakeholders in the industry have come up with novel innovations to lure consumers.



The report segments the smart bed market on the basis of type, application, sales channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into healthcare, hospitality, residential, and others. By sales channel, it is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, specialty stores, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players in the smart bed market are ArjoHuntleigh AB, BodiTrak, Hi-Interiors SRL, Hill Rom Holdings Inc, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET spol. s r.o., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd, Sleep Number Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart bed market, with current and future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rtu66