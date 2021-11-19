The global market for eVTOL aircraft is estimated to be USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.3%

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology, Propulsion Type, System, Range, MTOW, Mode of Operation, Application And Region-Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761031/?utm_source=GNW

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has taken a toll on various industrial sectors, with aviation being one of the worst affected. However, the eVTOL aircraft market did not seem to have been impacted by the pandemic as much as the aviation industry as a whole. Electric UAVs were widely used by militaries for a variety of missions like border security, while governments and law enforcement agencies used them on an experimental basis.

Civil & commercial applications of eVTOL aircraft include transportation of medical supplies by companies like Zipline and mostly for aerial photography.Retail and other logistics companies are increasingly looking towards the usage of electric UAVs to distribute essential items due to intermittent lockdowns and the imposition of social distancing protocols worldwide.



In the US, companies like Amazon and USP have already scaled up their usage of electric drones for their deliveries.Electric drones are also witnessing an increased application in Africa, as they are being used as the art of EMS services to supply medicines and amenities as well as transport organs and blood across cities.



These factors have helped the eVTOL aircraft market to sustain the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

The multirotor segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 79% in 2021.Multirotors are increasingly used in an array of applications, from passenger transport, emergency services to recreational activities like aerial photography.



The lift plus cruise segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as leading manufacturers in the eVTOL market are adopting the lift plus cruise technology as it is less complex and enables long-range travel with stability.



The hydrogen electric segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on propulsion type, the hydrogen electric segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period.Hydrogen fuel cells are an alternative power source for eVTOL.



Generating electricity from hydrogen and oxygen fuel cells is vibration-free and is low on maintenance. Fuel cells can offer energy storage and faster refueling, giving them the potential to substitute electric batteries.



The software segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the system, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period.Aviation software produces insights that enable users to enhance operator safety and efficiency, reduce operational disruptions, improve passenger experience, and make decisions better regarding real-time fleet health.



Advanced software systems are required to run complicated systems of urban air mobility aircraft.



The piloted segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the mode of operation, the piloted segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period.Large deployment in civil applications, including air taxi and ems services, will drive this segment.



Most of the civil eVTOL aircraft are designed for urban air mobility, air taxis, medical assistance, and personnel passenger transportation.



The last mile delivery segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the last mile delivery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. The demand for autonomous last mile delivery is skyrocketing with the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles for the delivery of products without any human intervention.



The 100-1,000 kg segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on MTOW, the 100-1,000 kg segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. eVTOL aircraft with an MTOW of 100 -1,000 kg are used for intercity travel of passengers and cargo transportation. The payload that these eVTOL aircraft carry is less than 200 kg. Thus, these aircraft are preferably used for cargo transportation.



The >200 km segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on range, the >200 km segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. eVTOL aircraft with a range of >200 km have higher battery capacity. Some of the applications of this aircraft include last mile delivery, air taxis, and private transport.



The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030

eVTOL aircraft market in North America is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share of 34.5% of the eVTOL aircraft market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. The US has the largest UAV fleet used in military and civil applications. Early adoption of eVTOL aircraft for urban air mobility is also being witnessed in the US. These factors are expected to drive the market in North America.



Breakdown of primaries The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–49%; Tier 2–37%; and Tier 3–14%

• By Designation: C Level–55%; Directors–27%; and Others–18%

• By Region: North America–55%; Europe–27%; Asia Pacific–9%; and Rest of the World–9%



The eVTOL aircraft market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Airbus SE (Netherlands), Bell Textron Inc. (US), Embraer SA (Brazil), EHang Holdings Ltd (China), and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel).



Research Coverage

The study covers the eVTOL aircraft market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on lift technology, propulsion type, system, application, mode of operation, MTOW, range, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall eVTOL Aircraft Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end use, and wherein eVTOL aircraft are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

