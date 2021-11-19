Global Vitamin E Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Antares Health Products, Archer Daniels Midland and BASF Nutrition Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamin E Market by Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vitamin E is an essential soluble fat and is one of the major chain-breaking antioxidant in the body as tissues are the primary defense against lipid peroxidation, which is protecting the cell membrane from free radical attacks. Moreover, vitamin E is utilized in multiple consuming products, majorly in cosmetics, supplements, and animal feeds.



One of the major factors that drive the demand for vitamin E includes the rise in consumer awareness regarding the health and the disadvantages of vitamin E deficiency. In the present world, the consumers are more into the deskbound jobs called sedentary lifestyles. These supplements are efficient in mitigating the problems which are growing or developing due to the sedentary lifestyle and owing to the adoption of non-optimal eating habits, which is attracting large consumers to adopt food supplements into their lifestyle.



There is an increase in the number of counterfeits brands with the increase in the requirement of a food supplement containing vitamin E among the working population. Many brands are into deceptive advertisements, showing that their supplements contain vitamin E and are the most efficient for the consumer's health. But these supplements are fake products with chemicals and no nutrients available as promised. Moreover, these are not even validated by the regulatory bodies and are sold directly in the market, causing many health problems to their consumers which is directly causing consumers distrust over the whole supplement industry. Therefore, the key players are facing the greatest challenge in restoring their perfect image in front of the consumers who were affected by the counterfeit products which decrease the growth of vitamin E in the market.



The vitamin E market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into supplements, cosmetic and animal feed. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).



Some of the key players operating in the vitamin E market analysis include Advanced Organic Materials, SA, Antares Health Products, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF Nutrition, BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas, S.L., Koninklijke Dsm N.V., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGAA, N.S. Chemicals and The Nature's Bounty Co.



According to the market players, the major obstacle faced by them attributed to the pandemic was the disruption of the supply chain. Furthermore, all the distribution channels were nearly shut down in the first quarter of the pandemic. However, online distribution channels such as online pharmacy and E-commerce, have gained huge traction amidst the pandemic.

