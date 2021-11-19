The global medical exoskeleton market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 billion by 2026, from USD 0.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 45.0%

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Exoskeleton Market by Component, Type, Extremities & Mobility - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05481456/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of medical exoskeletons may restrict market growth to a certain extent.



The hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share 78.57% of the medical exoskeleton market in 2020.

The devices segment is expected to hold the largest share 74.9% of the medical exoskeleton market in 2020. This is mainly due to the rising incidence of neurological, neurodegenerative, psychotic, and sleep disorders; the need for early diagnosis; the availability of innovative portable and wearable home-based monitoring devices; and increasing patient awareness.



The lower extremity segment to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

In 2020, the lower extremity medical exoskeletons segment is expected to account for a larger share of 63.0% of the market. Lower extremity exoskeletons provide stability to paralyzed and geriatric patients and offer weight-bearing and locomotion capabilities. As a result, their adoption is higher in the rehabilitation of patients.



North America to be the largest regional segment in the medical exoskeleton market during the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global medical exoskeleton market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW. In 2020, North America is expected to dominate the market with a share of 44.42%. The growing geriatric population, increasing demand for self-assist exoskeletons, high prevalence of stroke, and growing number of spinal cord injuries (SCI) are the key factors driving the growth of the medical exoskeleton market in this region.



Breakdown of primaries



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (25%), and Tier 3 (35%)

• By Designation: C-level Executives (35%), Directors (28%), and Others (37%)

• By Region: North America (28%), Europe (22%), Asia (40%), and the RoW (10%)



The medical exoskeleton market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US), ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Israel), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), CYBERDYNE Inc. (Japan), Bionik Laboratories Corp (Canada), Rex Bionics Ltd. (UK), B-TEMIA Inc. (Canada), Hocoma AG (a subsidiary of DIH Technologies) (Switzerland), Wearable Robotics SRL (Italy), Gogoa Mobility Robots SL (Spain), and ExoAtlet (Luxembourg).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a picture of the global medical exoskeleton market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as component, type, extremity, mobility and structure. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the medical exoskeleton market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05481456/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________