Global Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market Size, Trend & Forecast Analysis 2021-2027

Dallas, Texas, United states, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market was valued at US$2.49 Bn in 2019 up by 5% over 2018. The market will witness a substantial CAGR of 6.5% between 2020 and 2027.

Respiratory Pathogen Panel Kit means an in vitro diagnostic test for the qualitative finding of following microorganisms from respiratory samples and bacterial/viral cultures using Real Time PCR method. On amplification of conserved region of the microbial genome this Kit is based. There is a multiplexing reaction running in parallel in each tube to notice different targets with the help of four different dyes.

Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Philips Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux, Alere Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cosmed, and Seegene Inc

Impact of the COVID-19

The outbreak of pandemic has strengthened the market as the number of cases are increasing every single day at an alarming rate. To employ corrective measures in the specified timeframe; it is overbearing to have respiratory pathogen testing kits in place. Top companies along with government bodies are coming together to keep pace with regards to these kits availability.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe jointly account for around 55% market share currently and the position quo is unlikely to change during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is fastest growing region as many companies are opting for strategic expansion because of the ever-increasing incidences of pathogen-centric diseases. Some of them are also tying up with local players to report the growing demand and provide affordable kits.

Key Development

November 2021 Philips advances ultrasound portfolio with new robust imaging tools and features for Radiology to increase diagnostic confidence and workflow efficiency.

November 2021 ABBOTT announced the launch of Similac 360 Total Care, the company's next generation of infant formula with HMOs, major prebiotics structurally identical to those found in human breast milk.

Market Segmentation

By Test Type

Pulmonary Function Tests

OSA Diagnostic Tests

Imaging Tests

Traditional Diagnostic Tests

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Others

By Diseases

Tuberculosis

Asthma

Lung Cancer

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospital Clinical Laboratories

Reference laboratories

Physician Offices

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

