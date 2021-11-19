Insights on the Connected Device Analytics Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Adobe, Cloudera and Google Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Device Analytics Market Research Report by Organization Size, Device Connectivity, Component, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Connected Device Analytics Market size was estimated at USD 14.93 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 18.34 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.17% reaching USD 52.15 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Connected Device Analytics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Organization Size, the market was studied across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Based on Device Connectivity, the market was studied across Cellular/Machine to Machine, Low-Power Wide Area Networks, Wired, Wireless Local Area Networks, and Wireless Personal Area Networks.

Based on Component, the market was studied across Consulting, Services, and Solutions. The Consulting is further studied across Deployment and Integration and Support and Maintenance. The Services is further studied across Managed Services and Professional Services.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market was studied across Cloud and On-Premises. The Cloud is further studied across Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud.

Based on Industry Vertical, the market was studied across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Ecommerce, and Transportation and Logistics.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Building Automation, Energy Management, Inventory Management, Remote Monitoring, Sales and Customer Management, and Security and Emergency Management.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Connected Device Analytics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Connected Device Analytics Market, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Arundo Analytics, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., General Electric Company, Google LLC, Guavus, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi, Ltd., Iguazio Ltd, Infor, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mnubo Inc., Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., Salesforce.com, inc, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Splunk Inc., Striim, Inc., Teradata Corporation, and TIBCO Software Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Connected Device Analytics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Connected Device Analytics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing penetration of the internet and adoption of smart IoT devices

5.2.2. Need of the analytics to monitor remotely to support the work from home initiative

5.2.3. Rising adoption of smart payment technologies

5.2.4. Growing trend of connected devices analytics in public safety

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Emerging technologies integrated in the connected devices to provide real-time analysis of the patient care and tracking infected people

5.4.2. Growing digitalization of enterprises across industry verticals

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Rapidly increasing cyber threats



6. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Organization Size

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Large Enterprises

6.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



7. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Device Connectivity

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cellular/Machine to Machine

7.3. Low-Power Wide Area Networks

7.4. Wired

7.5. Wireless Local Area Networks

7.6. Wireless Personal Area Networks



8. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Consulting

8.2.1. Deployment and Integration

8.2.2. Support and Maintenance

8.3. Services

8.3.1. Managed Services

8.3.2. Professional Services

8.4. Solutions



9. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cloud

9.2.1. Hybrid Cloud

9.2.2. Private Cloud

9.2.3. Public Cloud

9.3. On-Premises



10. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3. Energy and Utilities

10.4. Government and Defense

10.5. Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6. Manufacturing

10.7. Retail and Ecommerce

10.8. Transportation and Logistics



11. Connected Device Analytics Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Building Automation

11.3. Energy Management

11.4. Inventory Management

11.5. Remote Monitoring

11.6. Sales and Customer Management

11.7. Security and Emergency Management



12. Americas Connected Device Analytics Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Connected Device Analytics Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Taiwan

13.12. Thailand



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Connected Device Analytics Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. France

14.3. Germany

14.4. Italy

14.5. Netherlands

14.6. Qatar

14.7. Russia

14.8. Saudi Arabia

14.9. South Africa

14.10. Spain

14.11. United Arab Emirates

14.12. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. Adobe

16.2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

16.3. Arundo Analytics, Inc.

16.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

16.5. Cloudera, Inc.

16.6. General Electric Company

16.7. Google LLC

16.8. Guavus, Inc.

16.9. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

16.10. Hitachi, Ltd.

16.11. Iguazio Ltd.

16.12. Infor

16.13. International Business Machines Corporation

16.14. Microsoft Corporation

16.15. Mnubo Inc.

16.16. Oracle Corporation

16.17. PTC Inc.

16.18. Salesforce.com, inc

16.19. SAP

16.20. SAS Institute Inc.

16.21. Software AG

16.22. Splunk Inc.

16.23. Striim, Inc.

16.24. Teradata Corporation

16.25. TIBCO Software Inc.



17. Appendix

