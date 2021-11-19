The global air handling units market is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Handling Units Market by Application, Type, Capacity, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04603870/?utm_source=GNW

The growing pollution level around the globe has also triggered the growth in the demand of air handling units from the residential sector.



Custom air handling units projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The custom air handling units segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for tailor-made air handling solutions for commercial application segment such as the hospitals, commercial buildings, data centers, universities, laboratories, and server rooms has attributed for the growth of custom air handling units market, ultimately contributing for the growth of global air handling units market.

15,001 – 30,000 m3/h capacity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 15,001 – 30,000 m3/h capacity segment of the air handling units market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.These are medium-size air handling units that are used in commercial applications such as hospitals, shopping malls, commercial buildings, and laboratories.



Due to the increasing awareness of the impacts of environment pollution on human health, there is a high rise in the use of air handling units, as they are not only used for cooling and heating purposes, but also for providing fresh air, humidification, and controlling relative humidity.



Commercial application segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period

The commercial application segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the global air handling units market from 2021 to 2026.In recent years, rapid industrialization and urbanization has been observed in the emerging economies such as China, India, Middle East, Indonesia, Turkey, Vietnam, and Thailand.



This has created a high demand for air handling units from the commercial application segments such as hospitals, universities, shopping malls, data centers, laboratories, and swimming pools. This has triggered the demand for air handling units form the commercial application sectors. This has overall contributed for the growth of the global air handling units market



Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the air handling units market from 2021 to 2026.The major application sectors of the air handling units are industries, commercial buildings, hospitals, universities, swimming pool, data centers, and residential buildings, are growing at a rapid pace in the Asia-Pacific region.



This ultimately has attributed for the growth of air handling units market in this region. China, India, and Japan are the leading countries in terms consumption of air handling units in the Asia-Pacific region.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 20%, Directors – 50%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 40%, North America – 20%, the Middle East & Africa- 5%, and South America – 5%



Furthermore, as a part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by different market players, such as Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), Carrier Corporation (US), Trane Technologies plc (Ireland), Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Systemair AB (Sweden), Flakt Woods Group (Sweden), Trox GmbH (Germany), Lennox International, Inc. (US), Munters AB (Sweden), and Blue Star Limited (India).



Research Coverage:

This report offers an overview of market trends, drivers, and challenges with respect to the air handling units market.It also provides a detailed overview of the market across five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The report categorizes the air handling units market on the basis of type, capacity, application, and region. A detailed analysis of leading players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them, are also covered in the report.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall air handling units market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

