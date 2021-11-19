Friendable CEO Interviewed by The Hype Magazine to Introduce Fan Pass Livestream Platform to Hype's Audience and the Indie Music Artist Community

Friendable Intends to Use This Initial Introduction to Hype’s Audience (Approximately 300,000 Readers and More Than 1 Million Monthly Website Impressions) for More Targeted Promotions to the Indie Artist Community

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce that Company CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. has been featured in an interview by The Hype Magazine, which they have also shared across their Instagram (484K followers) and Twitter (189K+ followers) linked below.

The Hype Magazine has approached the interview in a way that captures the true history and origin of Friendable’s Fan Pass Live concept and business model, including the inspiration behind the creation of the Fan Pass platform. The interview also features key talking points that highlight the service offering and full-circle support the platform offers to the artist community.

Topics covered include:

How Fan Pass helps indie artists, and how this differs from other platforms.

What fans can expect as they use Fan Pass, and how the platform enables the discovery of new music/artists.

Incentives for fans and artists to join, including monthly contest payouts.

What's next for Fan Pass and the future of the platform.

“First, I’d like to thank our team at Lobeline Communications for seeking out this industry-specific opportunity to share the Fan Pass story, platform and opportunity with the music artist community. The traction and attention received by the Company since onboarding the Lobeline team has been very apparent as we collectively continue elevating our brand and making strides on many levels,” said Rositano Jr.

“It’s even more exciting to be interviewed by a publication that truly understands the music industry, musicians, and more specifically, indie artists like The Hype Magazine does. We intend to continue nurturing a relationship that expands beyond this initial interview, as indie artists are seeking a solution that brings recognition, builds fan bases, drives revenue and, ultimately, launches careers, and we believe Fan Pass is the solution. A new year is upon us shortly, and we have lots in store as we continue to build on our success,” Rositano Jr. concluded.

About The Hype Magazine:

With an audience reach of more than 300,000, The Hype Magazine is more than just an average urban music magazine – The Hype Magazine serves its readers and subscribers a diverse collection of stories, interviews, and impactful editorials. Hype is not a niche market outlet; its audience range includes fashion fans, gamers, movie nuts, MMA followers, EDM, rock, television personalities, etc. If it's newsworthy, Hype covers it.

The Hype Magazine Live Session With Robert Rositano, CEO of Fan Pass Live

https://www.thehypemagazine.com/2021/11/live-session-with-robert-rositano-ceo-of-fan-pass-live/

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWbeCWpvVJ1/

Twitter

https://twitter.com/TheHypeMagazine/status/1461418484387266566

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

