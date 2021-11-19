So-Young Reports Unaudited Third Quarter Financial Results

| Source: So-Young International Inc. So-Young International Inc.

Chaoyang District, CHINA

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB431.5 million (US$67.0 million1), an increase of 20.0% from RMB359.6 million in the same period of 2020, in line with our previous guidance.
  • Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB6.8 million (US$1.1 million), an increase of 649.5% from RMB0.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.2 was RMB28.9 million (US$4.5 million), an increase of 9.6% from RMB26.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

  • Average mobile MAUs were 8.0 million, compared with 8.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young’s platform were 4,841, an increase of 18.2% from 4,096 in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young’s platform were 2,242, compared with 2,146 in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Total number of users purchasing reservation services were 174.2 thousand and the aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young’s platform was RMB755.4 million.

Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, “In the third quarter of 2021, we continued to execute our growth strategy and delivered solid performance despite the challenges and impact of COVID-19 in parts of China. Total revenues grew to RMB431.5 million, an increase of 20.0% from the same period of 2020. Benefiting from our strategy being well received among medical service providers, the number of paying medical service providers on our platform reached 4,841 during the quarter, up 18.2% from that of the prior year.”

Mr. Jin continued, “We made steady progress on our operations during the quarter. On the business front, our team worked tirelessly with institutions to increase brand endorsements on the platform and in an effort to improve conversion rates. On the non-surgical side, we worked to ensure consistent standardization of non-surgical procedures and services, improve our fulfilment services, and guarantee the authenticity of products on our platform for customers. Looking ahead, I’m confident that we are on track for rapid growth and building a competitive moat in the long term.”

Mr. Min Yu, Chief Financial Officer of So-Young, commented, “We achieved solid financial results with substantial profitability, which reflected the continuous optimization of our business model and effective cost control measures. Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB28.9 million, an increase of 9.6% from the third quarter of 2020. Going forward, we are strongly positioned to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and improve our monetization capabilities to generate long-term shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB431.5 million (US$67.0 million), an increase of 20.0% from RMB359.6 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the number of paying medical service providers and the consolidated revenues of RMB48.1 million (US$7.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. (“Wuhan Miracle”), which was acquired on July 23, 2021.

  • Information services and other revenues were RMB369.7 million (US$57.4 million), an increase of 39.2% from RMB265.7 million in the same period of 2020. Other revenues primarily consist of product sales revenue from Wuhan Miracle, which was RMB48.1 million (US$7.5 million).
  • Reservation services revenues were RMB61.7 million (US$9.6 million), a decrease of 34.3% from RMB93.9 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and the weaker-than-normal consumer sentiment which had a negative impact on our operations in several cities across the country.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB89.6 million (US$13.9 million), an increase of 63.7% from RMB54.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of the costs of Wuhan Miracle. Cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB4.8 million (US$0.7 million) during the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB322.5 million (US$50.1 million), a decrease of 3.7% from RMB335.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB190.7 million (US$29.6 million), a decrease of 13.9% from RMB221.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in expenses associated with branding and marketing activities. Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB2.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB54.7 million (US$8.5 million), an increase of 8.7% from RMB50.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of the general and administrative expenses of Wuhan Miracle. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB10.0 million (US$1.6 million), compared with RMB12.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB77.1 million (US$12.0 million), an increase of 22.1% from RMB63.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of the research and development expenses of Wuhan Miracle. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB5.1 million (US$0.8 million), compared with RMB6.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Income Tax Benefit/Expenses

Income tax expenses was RMB4.3 million (US$0.7 million), compared with RMB16.3 million income tax benefit in the same period of 2020 when the Company recorded tax refund of RMB16.4 million derived from the change in the preferential income tax rate of one of So-Young's subsidiaries.

Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RM6.8 million (US$1.1 million), compared with a net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB0.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, was RMB28.9 million (US$4.5 million), compared with RMB26.4 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the same period of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.06 (US$0.01) and RMB0.06 (US$0.01), respectively, compared with basic and diluted income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.01 and RMB0.01, respectively, in the same period of 2020.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits, Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB1,835.3 million (US$284.8 million), compared with RMB2,676.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, So-Young expects its total revenues to be between RMB430 million (US$66.7 million) and RMB450 million (US$69.8 million), representing a 1.3% to 6.0% increase from the same period in 2020. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, particularly in view of the potential impact of the COVID-19, the effects of which are difficult to analyze and predict, which are all subject to changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations and non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc. by excluding share-based compensation expenses from (loss)/income from operations and net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc., respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company’s operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company’s core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company’s results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

Conference Call Information
So-Young’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7179806.

Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 7:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time, November 26, 2021. The dial-in details are:

International:+61-2-8199-0299
US:+1-646-254-3697
Passcode:7179806

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.soyoung.com.

About So-Young International Inc.
So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”) is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young’s strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Financial Guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as So-Young’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. So-Young may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about So-Young’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: So-Young’s strategies; So-Young’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; So-Young’s ability to retain and increase the number of users and medical service providers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online medical aesthetic service industry; changes in So-Young’s revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online medical aesthetic service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to So-Young’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and So-Young undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young

Investor Relations
Ms. Vivian Xu
Phone: +86-10-8790-2012
E-mail: ir@soyoung.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 As of
 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021
 RMB RMB US$
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents1,127,055 1,576,173 244,618
Restricted cash and term deposits21,865 24,865 3,859
Trade receivables52,871 90,271 14,010
Inventory- 91,250 14,162
Receivables from online payment platforms16,182 18,086 2,807
Amounts due from related parties7,764 455 71
Term deposits and short-term investments1,527,088 234,288 36,361
Prepayment and other current assets43,190 95,472 14,817
Total current assets2,796,015 2,130,860 330,705
Non-current assets:     
Long-term investments166,100 253,373 39,323
Intangible assets60,029 166,727 25,875
Goodwill48,500 589,193 91,441
Property and equipment, net29,830 126,582 19,645
Deferred tax assets55,520 60,072 9,323
Operating lease right-of-use assets120,140 101,438 15,743
Other non-current assets15,878 168,144 26,096
Total non-current assets495,997 1,465,529 227,446
Total assets3,292,012 3,596,389 558,151
      
Liabilities     
Current liabilities:     
Taxes payable60,070 62,481 9,696
Contract liabilities135,385 162,449 25,212
Salary and welfare payables95,758 131,306 20,378
Amounts due to related parties2,404 739 115
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities237,785 557,270 86,487
Operating lease liabilities-current39,468 41,476 6,437
Total current liabilities570,870 955,721 148,325
Non-current liabilities:     
Operating lease liabilities-non current93,044 72,016 11,177
Deferred tax liabilities8,522 30,461 4,727
Total non-current liabilities101,566 102,477 15,904
Total liabilities672,436 1,058,198 164,229
      
Mezzanine equity     
Redeemable non-controlling interests23,205 19,461 3,020
Total mezzanine equity23,205 19,461 3,020



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)
 (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

Shareholders’ equity:     
Treasury stock-  (217,712) (33,788)
Class A Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021; 70,212,159 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 71,302,267 and 68,658,575 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021, respectively)224  229  36 
Class B Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021; 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021)37  37  6 
Additional paid-in capital2,892,268  2,950,370  457,890 
Statutory reserves10,562  10,562  1,639 
Accumulated deficit(254,228) (234,863) (36,450)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(52,492) (67,080) (10,410)
Total So-Young International Inc. shareholders’ equity2,596,371  2,441,543  378,923 
      
Non-controlling interests-  77,187  11,979 
      
Total shareholders’ equity2,596,371  2,518,730  390,902 
      
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity3,292,012  3,596,389  558,151 



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2021		 September
30, 2021		 September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2021		 September
30, 2021
 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
            
Revenues           
Information services and others265,654  369,713  57,378  626,178  1,008,260  156,479 
Reservation services93,925  61,737  9,582  244,175  234,680  36,423 
Total revenues359,579  431,450  66,960  870,353  1,242,940  192,902 
Cost of revenues(54,743) (89,638) (13,912) (148,586) (200,799) (31,164)
Gross profit 304,836  341,812  53,048  721,767  1,042,141  161,738 
Operating expenses:           
Sales and marketing expenses(221,620) (190,740) (29,602) (515,919) (639,828) (99,300)
General and administrative expenses(50,295) (54,691) (8,488) (134,099) (166,362) (25,819)
Research and development expenses(63,150) (77,113) (11,968) (158,272) (219,048) (33,996)
Total operating expenses(335,065) (322,544) (50,058) (808,290) (1,025,238) (159,115)
(Loss)/income from operations(30,229) 19,268  2,990  (86,523) 16,903  2,623 
Other income/(expenses):           
Investment income4,680  2,272  353  10,469  8,004  1,242 
Interest income7,539  4,903  761  32,916  15,674  2,433 
Exchange losses(551) (446) (69) (515) (4,799) (745)
Impairment of long-term investment-  (17,850) (2,770) -  (17,850) (2,770)
Share of losses of equity method investee(1,330) (909) (141) (4,477) (776) (120)
Others, net4,535  2,932  455  (2,491) 9,836  1,527 
(Loss)/income before tax(15,356) 10,170  1,579  (50,621) 26,992  4,190 
Income tax benefit/(expenses)16,259  (4,298) (667) 17,781  (11,086) (1,721)
Net income/(loss)903  5,872  912  (32,840) 15,906  2,469 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests-  896  139  -  3,459  537 
Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.903  6,768  1,051  (32,840) 19,365  3,006 



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2021		 September
30, 2021		 September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2021		 September
30, 2021
 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
            
Net income/(loss) per ordinary share           
Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic0.01  0.08  0.01  (0.13) 0.24  0.04 
Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - diluted0.01  0.08  0.01  (0.13) 0.23  0.04 
Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13 ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares)0.01  0.06  0.01  (0.10) 0.18  0.03 
Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - diluted (13 ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares)0.01  0.06  0.01  (0.10) 0.18  0.03 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss) per share, basic*81,629,610  80,895,891  80,895,891  81,411,972  81,805,945  81,805,945 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss) per share, diluted*84,069,327  81,471,931  81,471,931  81,411,972  82,954,414  82,954,414 
            
Share-based compensation expenses included in:           
Cost of revenues(5,091) (4,814) (747) (13,287) (12,938) (2,008)
Sales and marketing expenses(2,225) (2,245) (348) (4,528) (6,089) (945)
General and administrative expenses(12,155) (10,032) (1,557) (34,690) (24,446) (3,794)
Research and development expenses(6,021) (5,083) (789) (15,188) (13,763) (2,136)

* Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2021		 September
30, 2021		 September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2021		 September
30, 2021
 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
            
GAAP (loss)/income from operations(30,229) 19,268 2,990 (86,523) 16,903 2,623
Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses25,492  22,174 3,441 67,693  57,236 8,883
Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations(4,737) 41,442 6,431 (18,830) 74,139 11,506
            
            
GAAP Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.903  6,768 1,051 (32,840) 19,365 3,006
Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses25,492  22,174 3,441 67,693  57,236 8,883
Non-GAAP Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.26,395  28,942 4,492 34,853  76,601 11,889


1 This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on September 30, 2021.

2 Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. is defined as net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release. 