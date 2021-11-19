The global medical tubing market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2021 to USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2021 and 2026

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Tubing Market by Material, Application, Structure And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04147670/?utm_source=GNW





Drug delivery system accounted for the largest growth in the medical tubing market in terms of value.

Drug delivery is a method or approach for delivering drugs or medications through medical tubing to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans or animals.This can be used for the treatment or diagnosis of numerous diseases such as diabetes, kidney failure, heart diseases, and others.



Medical tubing is used as a device or channel of delivery in drug delivery systems.The demand for medical tubing is increasing due to the rising frequencies of diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and increase in aging population.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also seen an increase in the use of drug delivery systems.



Specialty polymers is the fastest-growing material.

Some specialty polymers used in medical tubing are bioabsorbable polymer and ethylene vinyl acetate.These are increasingly replacing commodity plastics owing to their high performance.



The growing demand for high-quality healthcare services by consumers plays an important role in increasing the popularity of these polymers.



Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for medical tubing

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for medical tubing in terms of value. Technological advancements, rising geriatric population, increasing occurrences of diseases, such as obesity and diabetes due to the modern lifestyle, and increasing incidences of urinary and cardiovascular diseases contribute to the growth in demand for medical tubing, especially bulk disposable tubing and catheters & cannulas.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the medical tubing market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 40%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: APAC – 50%, Europe – 20%, North America – 10%, the Middle East & Africa –10%, and South America- 10%



The key players in this market are Saint-Gobain (France), Freudenberg Medical LLC. (US), W.L. Gore and Associates Inc. (US), Avient Corporation (US), Raumedic AG (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Elkem ASA (Norway), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Teknor Apex (US), and Optinova (Finland).



