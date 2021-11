Opportunities for Catalysts to Enable a Global Low Carbon Transition: Optimizing the Adoption of Renewable Sources through Catalyst Technology

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Catalysts Enabling a Global Low Carbon Transition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The role of catalysts in renewable energy generation, such as solar-to-energy, green hydrogen, power-to-X, and waste-to-fuel, is focused primarily on increasing the efficiency rates while reducing heat loss. In solar energy generated through solar panels, catalysts help enhance the energy being absorbed and transported across the solar panels. In applications such as carbon/methane conversion and grey and blue hydrogen generation, catalysts optimize the conversion rate while reducing harmful by-product generation, such as methane or carbon monoxide.

Catalyst technology can help address the increasing demand for clean energy by boosting the efficiency of solar and wind energy. Moreover, technology developments focused on creating catalysts from recyclable or natural materials and/or making them bio-degradable can support the sustainability practices in various industries.

The use of catalysts in various processes can reduce the operating temperature, eventually decreasing energy consumption and providing stability, which reduces the risk of heat loss and the emission of harmful by-products in low-carbon applications. For many years, technology developers focused on delivering low cost and sustainable alternatives within catalysis processes for technologies such as carbon conversion, hydrogen generation, and solar energy to ensure a smooth low carbon transition.

Catalysts are available in 4 types, namely homogenous, heterogeneous, mixed, and biocatalysts. The first 2 catalysts are widely commercialized and already in use for low-carbon applications while the other 2 remain in the early stages of development and adoption.

Emerging technologies, such as nanocatalysts and photocatalysts, have shown the potential to reduce maintenance costs as they offer high stability and durability as well as enhance the rate of reaction. However, understanding the safety of adopting these catalysts within low-carbon applications remains limited.

Studies indicate that the doping of metal oxides and rare earth metals can enhance the durability of any given catalyst as well as increase the active sites of the catalyst due to their porous structure. These doped catalysts have been tested in hydrogen generation and utilization. These catalysts have also shown high stability with minimal maintenance needed in the generation of hydrogen energy from seawater.

In the carbon/methane conversion process, transition metal-based catalysts have proven to reduce the operating temperature while enhancing the conversion rate. As for waste-to-fuel applications, photocatalysts are effective, even in alkaline solutions.

This research is intended to answer the following questions:

How important are catalysts for low carbon transition?

What are the various types of current and emerging catalytic technologies and their intended applications?

What are the benefits and limitations of catalysts that influence their adoption in low carbon transition?

What are the various R&D efforts by industry participants aimed at accelerating the adoption of catalysts in the low carbon transition?

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Low Carbon Transition Gaining Prominence across Geographies

Role of Catalysts in Smooth Transition towards Low-carbon Energy

Funding and Investment Activities to Enable Low Carbon Transition across Regions

Potential Adoption of Catalyst Technologies Facilitating Various Low-carbon Technologies

Technology Assessment

Homogenous and Heterogeneous Catalysts Widely Used in Energy and Power Supply Applications

Catalysts Play a Vital Role in Low-carbon Energy Generation

Standards and Protocols in Fabricating and Handling Catalysts

Factors Influencing and Limiting Catalyst Adoption across Applications

Catalytic Technology Has the Potential to Optimize Hydrogen Production

Metal/Metal Composite Catalysts Provide a Sustainable Alternative in Carbon/Methane Conversion

Comparative Analysis of Commercialized Catalytic Technologies

Comparative Analysis of Nanocatalytic Technology

Comparative Analysis of Biocatalytic Technologies

Comparative Analysis of Photocatalytic Technologies

Comparative Analysis of Heterogenized Homogeneous Catalysts

Innovation Indicators

Increasing Research Efforts by Academia on Developing Homogeneous Catalysts Using Nanotechnology

Academia Focusing on Catalytic Development for Hydrogen Generation

Developing Cost-efficient, High-performance Hydrogen Generation Processes Using Various Catalysts

Improving Carbon Conversion Rate through Catalysts, the Focus of Various Research Efforts

Testing Underway on the Use of Heterogenized Homogeneous Catalysts for Hydrogen Generation

Developing Sustainable and Environment Friendly Catalysts for Aligning With Circular Economy Principles are Being Explored

North America and Europe Lead in Patent Activity

Potential for Developing High-performance Catalyst Technology through Nanotechnology

Government Funding Opportunities across Europe and APAC

Funding Opportunities Focused on Developing Catalysts

Collaborations and Partnerships in Catalyst Development

Companies to Action

Sustainable Technology for Reducing Carbon Emission

Creating Circular Economy Materials for Various Industries through Biocatalysts

Fabricating Green Industrial Feedstock through Catalyst Technology

Enhancing the Adoption of Low-carbon Technologies through Catalyst

Facilitating Adoption of Cost-efficient Hydrogen Utilization through Heterogenous Catalyst

Scaling Up the Adoption of Brown Hydrogen Generation through Homogenous Catalyst

Increasing the Efficiency of Carbon Conversion through Cost-efficient Homogenous Catalyst

Cost-efficient and Tunable in Developing Green Industrial Feedstock

Generating Grey Hydrogen with Efficient Catalyst Technology

Improving the Carbon Conversion Process with Low-cost Homogenous Catalyst

Environment-friendly Alternative for Clean Energy Generation

Rising the Efficiency of Homogenous Catalyst in Developing High-value Chemical Synthesis

Green Energy Generation through Composite Catalyst

Improving Carbon Conversion Technology Using Heterogeneous Catalyst

Low-cost yet Highly Functional Catalyst in Hydrogen Generation Process

Growth Opportunity Universe

Optimizing the Adoption of Renewable Sources through Catalyst Technology

Developing a Circular Economy Pathway Using Catalyst Technology in Waste-to-Fuel Applications

Increasing Adoption of Nanotechnology for Catalyst Development

