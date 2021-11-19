The global food encapsulation market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.0%

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material, Technology, Application, Method, Core Phase And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03984708/?utm_source=GNW

Encapsulants act as the wall material and protect the core that consists of a sensitive bioactive agent, from water, oxygen, and light, to avoid any reaction on the core phase. The materials used for the encapsulation of food bioactive agents must be of food-grade because they are incorporated into foods.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region has shown growth in the food encapsulation market in recent times.The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food encapsulation over the next five years.



The major reasons affecting the growth of the food encapsulation market and propelling the demand for encapsulation in the region are the increasing number of health-conscious consumers, increasing the demand for functional food products.Furthermore, the rapid urbanization in the region and the growing busier lifestyles of consumers increase the demand for convenience food.



The convenience or packaged food needs to be processed so that the taste, flavor, and aroma of the food remains for a longer duration. Also, retailers and consumers demand higher shelf life for these packaged food products.



Aspartame is the most widely encapsulated artificial sweetener.

Sweeteners do not contain calories of carbohydrates and do not have a glycemic or cariogenic effect.They are a low-energy value substance, providing a sweet taste to food products.



Sweeteners are used as alternatives for sugar in numerous sweet-tasting products.They witness high demand in the food industry.



However, their application or use is not effortlessly possible.For facilitating their application and protecting and extending the sweetness sensation of sweeteners, encapsulation is performed on them.



The most encapsulated sweetener is aspartame. The major reason behind this encapsulation of sweeteners is the stabilization and extension of the sweetness release of the sugar substitute. The simplest example of an application of encapsulated sweeteners is sugar-free chewing gums and chewable confections. The encapsulated sweeteners in chewing gums and chewable confections help in maintaining the prolonged sweet taste during chewing.



Encapsulation of dairy products helps in enhancing the visual appeal and characteristics of bioactive agents.

The developing interest of consumers towards natural ingredients has resulted in the use of bioactive compounds in dairy applications.Encapsulation helps in storing the characteristics of active agents properly by encapsulating them in a shell material.



Encapsulation protects the physical and chemical properties of active compounds during food production.It helps in providing improved stability of these bioactive agents.



Encapsulation also helps in reducing the losses of bioactive compounds during the manufacturing of products.The oxidation of plant and animal oil used in products is reduced by encapsulation, which results in improved safety of products.



Encapsulation also helps in improving the aromas and flavors arising from directly using oils in food products. These numerous benefits of encapsulation in the dairy industry are driving the demand for encapsulation.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: Managers - 40%, CXOs - 25%, and Executives- 35%

• By Region: Europe - 50%, Asia Pacific – 30%, North America - 10%, RoW – 10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Cargill, Incorporated (US)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• DuPont (US)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

• Kerry (Ireland)

• Ingredion (Switzerland)

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US)

• Symrise (Germany)

• Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

• Blachem Inc. (US)

• Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

• Vitablend (Netherlands)

• Advanced Bionutrition Corp (US)

• Encpasys LLC (US)

• Clextral (France)

• Sphera Encapsulation (Italy)

• Aveka (US)

• Lycored (Israel)

Tastetech (US)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the food encapsulation market on the basis of food products types, by method, technology, core phase, shell material, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global food extruders, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the food encapsulation market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the food encapsulation market is flourishing

