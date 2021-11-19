The global pain management devices market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.6%

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pain Management Devices Market by Type, Application, Mode of Purchase & Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03903660/?utm_source=GNW

These devices restore the ability to do everyday activities, decrease the need for oral pain medications, and improve the quality of life of patients suffering from these conditions. However, product recalls and high procedural costs likely to challenge market growth in the coming years.



Neurostimulation devices to hold the largest segment of the market

Based on type, the pain management devices market is segmented into neurostimulation devices, infusion pumps, and ablation devices. In 2020, the neurostimulation segment accounted for 58.0% of the pain management devices market. Neurostimulation devices provide pain relief by disrupting pain signals traveling between the spinal cord and the brain. These devices can be either implantable or non-implantable in nature. Neuromodulation devices are further classified into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators (TENS) and spinal cord stimulators. The large share and high growth of this segment is attributed to advantages of neuromodulation as compared to alternative therapies for managing chronic pain, its long-term cost effectivity and technological developments in the neurostimulation devices segment.



Neuropathic pain to hold the largest share of the applications market

Based on application, the pain management devices market is segmented into neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal pain, cancer pain, facial pain & migraine, and other applications. The neuropathic pain segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.4% in 2020. The presence of substantial clinical evidences in the favor of high efficacy of pain management devices in neuropathic pain treatment, development of novel neuropathic pain management devices, rising aging population across the globe (geriatric population is at high risk of neuropathic pain due to the increased incidence of neuropathic pain associated with many age-related diseases), side effects of drugs used to treat neuropathic pain, and availability of reimbursement are fueling the adoption of pain management devices for neuropathic pain treatment are the major factors contributing to the growth of the pain management devices market for neuropathic pain applications.



The US to dominate the pain management devices market in North America

North America dominated the pain management devices market, with a share of 52.3% in 2020, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America has been among the frontrunners in developing pain management devices services in the healthcare industry. The pain management devices market in the US is expected to offer growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of pain management devices in ambulatory care centers. Many major global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country has become a center of innovation in the pain management devices market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10% • By Designation: Director-level – 30%, C-level – 50%, and Others – 20% • By Region: North America - 45%, Europe – 15%, APAC –25%, Rest of the World –15%

Some of the prominent players operating in the pain management devices market are Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Baxter International (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker (US), Smiths Medical (US), Moog Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Atricure (US), Nevro Corp. (US), Micrel Medical Devices SA (Greece), InfuTronix Solutions LLC (US), Teleflex, Inc. (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Shenzhen MedRena Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Epic Medical (Singapore), Bioness (US), Microtransponder (US), Neuronano (Sweden), Gimer Medical (Taiwan), Bluewind Medical (Israel), Soterix Medical Inc. (US) and other players.



Research Coverage

This report studies the pain management devices market based on type, mode of purchase, and application, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to two main geographies – source and destination.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

