The global laboratory filtration market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026 from USD 3.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026

The filtration media segment will register the highest growth in the market, by product

Based on product, the market is segmented into filtration media (filter papers, membrane filters, syringe and syringeless filters, filtration microplates, and other filtration media), filtration assemblies (microfiltration assemblies, reverse osmosis assemblies, ultrafiltration assemblies, vacuum filtration assemblies, and other filtration assemblies), and filtration accessories (filter holders, filter funnels, filter flasks, membrane dispensers, filter housings, cartridges, vacuum pumps, seals, and other filtration accessories).The filtration media segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high usage of filtration media in different industries like the food & beverage industry. Their high usage and the need for repeat purchases equate to a larger market share and higher growth rate.



Microfiltration testing is the largest technique segment of the laboratory filtration industry

Based on technique, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration, and nanofiltration.In 2020, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market.



This can be attributed to the increasing use of microfiltration membranes as a prefilter to ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis and rising pharmaceutical and biologics R&D.



North America will continue to dominate the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market.



The large share of North America can be attributed to increasing health and environment concerns, which, in turn, has led to the formulation of stringent legislation regarding the quality of culture media and reagent grade. Moreover, increasing research on the development of drugs will also boost demand, thereby driving regional growth over the forecast period.



