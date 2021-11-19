The global hydrocolloids market was valued at USD 9.73 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrocolloids Market by Type, Source, Function, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03607249/?utm_source=GNW

The two main uses of hydrocolloids are as thickening and gelling agents. They are also used for moisture retention in cakes, pies, donuts, and frozen food. Companies such as IFF Nutrition & Bioscience (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), and Kerry Group PLC (Ireland) produce and supply different types of hydrocolloids for the food and beverage industry.



Increasing health and wellness trend is leading to a rise in demand for clean label products, which is one of the major driving factors for the hydrocolloids market.

Most consumers in developed countries have been looking for food products without any inclusion of artificial, synthetic additives, owing to the associated long-term adverse health effects.Manufacturers are inclined toward the usage of natural preservatives, natural thickeners, and sweeteners as they are the key ingredients used to produce desired textures and extend the shelf-life of the product.



With the growing awareness of health products, consumers are increasingly looking for less processed and more natural food and beverages.This is being reflected in the clean-label movement spreading across the packaged food industry across the globe.



Consumers are paying close attention to and examining labels and nutritional ingredients more than ever.Furthermore, sales of clean-label products are not just limited to food and beverages that consumers believe are healthy.



On the contrary, the salty snack, frozen food, cookie, and candy categories are seeing marked growth with clean-label products.



The gelatin segment amongst the various types of hydrocolloids dominated the market in the year 2020.

Although gelatin is widely used in the food industry, its addition to food creates problems for certain people.Some people object to the use of gelatin for religious or ethical reasons because it is produced from animal tissues or because it is made from the tissues of specific animals.



Some plant materials form gels in water and can be substituted for gelatin, but they have slightly different properties from animal products.Nevertheless, they are a good option for people who do not want to use a substance obtained from animals.



Two of these gelatin substitutes are agar (also called agar-agar) and carrageenan.Gelatin is also used in the pharmaceutical industry; it is used as an excipient in the production of hard capsules and soft gels.



The animal segment of hydrcolloids market accounted for the largest share in the year 2020

Hydrocolloids of animal origin are produced using skins and bones of different sources, such as beef, pork, and fish.Gelatin is one of the major hydrocolloids derived from animal sources having applications in the confectionery industry.



The animal-derived hydrocolloids generally form water in oil emulsions.They are quite likely to cause allergies and are susceptible to microbial growth and rancidity.



Gelatin is a protein substance derived from collagen, a natural protein present in the tendons, ligaments, and tissues of mammals.It is produced by boiling the connective tissues, bones, and skins of animals, usually cows and pigs.



Gelatin’s ability to form strong, transparent gels and flexible films that are easily digested, soluble in hot water, and capable of forming a positive binding action, have made it a valuable commodity in food processing, pharmaceuticals, photography, and paper production.



The thickener segment by function of hydrcolloids market accounted for the largest share in the year 2020.

Hydrocolloids are widely used as thickeners in various food products, such as soups, salad dressings, gravies, sauces, and toppings.The main reason for using hydrocolloids as thickeners is that they easily disperse when in contact with water to provide a thickening effect to the emulsion.



Major hydrocolloids used as thickeners include xanthan gum, guar gum, LBG, gum Arabic, and CMC.The thickening effect produced by these hydrocolloids depends on the type of hydrocolloid used, its concentration, as well as the food system in which it is used.



It also depends on the pH of the food system and temperature. Ketchup is one of the most common food items where hydrocolloids find their application.



The food & beverage segment by application of hydrcolloids market accounted for the largest share in the year 2020.

Hydrocolloids are functional carbohydrates used in many types of food to enhance their shelf life and quality.They are used to modify the viscosity and texture of food products, such as ice cream, salad dressings, gravies, processed meats, and beverages.



They are chiefly used to modify the rheology of the food system, specifically viscosity and texture.Some are used alone, while others are used in synergistic combinations.



They are used as thickening agents.However, some of these additives can be used in forming gels.



Much of this is related to the way each ingredient reacts to water, including its solubility and how it performs when exposed to varying temperatures. As water is immobilized, the gel can take on unique characteristics depending on the types of hydrocolloids used.



North American market for hydrocolloids is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. “

Consumers in the North American market are on the lookout for minimally processed convenience foods with good texture and long storage lives.This has heightened the need for appropriate food safety measures.



It has also leveraged food additives to improve quality, texture, and extend shelf life, which are becoming increasingly important and critical.The burgeoning demand for such convenience food products is expected to have a high impact on the hydrocolloids market in North America.



With the challenge posed by the growing concern among consumers with respect to chemical methods and additives to enhance food quality and shelf life, manufacturers are exploring newer technologies and hydrocolloids, which would be efficient alternates to synthetic products. The popular perception that natural additives are a healthier option is driving the trend in the hydrocolloids market in North America.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub-segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key experts.



The breakup of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company type: Tier 1 – 23%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 47%

• By Designation: C level – 24%, director level – 36%, Executives – 40%

• By Geography: North America– 20%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 45%, and RoW – 5%

Some of the major players in the market include The leading manufacturers of hydrocolloids in the global market include Ashland Inc. (US), CP Kelco (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), and Fufeng Group (China).



