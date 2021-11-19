Nigeria’s “Creative Youth Boot Camp: Art for Social Transformation” Project Receives UNAOC-BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nigeria’s “Creative Youth Boot Camp: Art for Social Transformation” of the Street Project Foundation was selected as one of ten global grassroots organizations to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the German Pavilion of the Dubai EXPO 2020, within the margins of the thematic week on Tolerance and Inclusivity. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,100 applications received from 120 countries.

Creative Youth Boot Camp galvanizes young individuals from over 200 ethnic groups in Nigeria to co-create, using performing arts as a tool to confront social issues such as gender inequality, social exclusion, xenophobia, and violent extremism, plaguing the development of women, youth, and young people with disabilities. By deploying a human-centered approach called “reflection sessions”, young creatives are equipped with tools to unpack issues that threaten their existence.

“Receiving the intercultural and Innovation Award is a validation of the revolutionary work that Street Project Foundation is doing in Nigeria. This is a boost to our cause of using the performing arts as a tool to foster a youth movement that advocates for inclusion, pluralism and global citizenship,” said Rita Ezenwa-Okoro, Founder at Street Project Foundation.

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources at BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, the Street Project Foundation will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group and Accenture to help strengthen its “Creative Youth Boot Camp” project and ensure its sustainable growth. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

Learn more about the project:

https://interculturalinnovation.org/creative-youth-booth-camp/