India’s “MITTI Café Inclusion with Every Meal” Project Receives UNAOC-BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award

DUBAI, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The project “MITTI Café Inclusion with Every Meal” of the organization MITTI Social Initiative Foundation in India was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the German Pavilion of the Dubai EXPO 2020, within the margins of the thematic week on Tolerance and Inclusivity. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,100 applications received from 120 countries.



The project “MITTI Café” from the MITTI Social Initiative Foundation implements inclusive cafes managed by persons with disabilities, that connect people, generate livelihoods and promote inclusion through the medium of food. MITTI builds bridges by providing nutritious meals and generating livelihood for persons with disabilities which creates awareness about inclusion through interpersonal interactions.

“This award is a recognition of MITTI Café's spirit, resilience and passion for disability inclusion,” said Ayesha Alam, Director at Mitti Social Initiative Foundation.

MITTI Café’s “Inclusion in Every Meal” project is a unique interreligious and intercultural platform where people from all genders, religions, races and ideologies come together to showcase their potential for productive activity.

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources at BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, MITTI Social Initiative Foundation will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC, the BMW Group and Accenture to help strengthen the “MITTI Café Inclusion in Every Meal” project and ensure its sustainable growth. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

Learn more about the project:

https://interculturalinnovation.org/mitti-cafe-inclusion-with-every-meal/