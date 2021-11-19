UNAOC and BMW Group Announce the 10 Finalists of the Intercultural Innovation Award and Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten global grassroots initiatives have been named finalists of the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the German Pavilion of the Dubai EXPO 2020, within the margins of the thematic week on Tolerance and Inclusivity. A partnership between the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, and now with the support of Accenture, the Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding and contribute to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies.



“As the Intercultural Innovation Award (IIA) celebrates its 10-year anniversary, UNAOC and the BMW Group continue to collaborate to promote a more inclusive global community by strengthening grassroots initiatives that are deeply committed to promoting intercultural dialogue and understanding. Through the Intercultural Innovation Award, we support projects that address diversity and inclusion in innovative ways.” said Mr. Miguel Angel Moratinos, High Representative for UNAOC.

“The Intercultural Innovation Award honors people and projects that promote diversity, tolerance and inclusion in a particularly creative way. These are the values that move us forward as a society and as a company. We are convinced that progress requires cohesion – that is what the BMW Group stands for. Together with UNAOC, we make a meaningful contribution to respectful dialogue,” said Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources at BMW Group.

This year, the selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,100 applications received from 120 countries.

2021 awardees:

International Trustbuilding – Initiatives of Change International (Switzerland)

Knitting a Better Future – La Cana, Productos con Causa (Mexico)

Dialogue on the Human Fraternity Document – Mediterranean Youth Foundation (Egypt)

MITTI Café, Inclusion with Every Meal – MITTI Social Initiative Foundation (India)

Arrival Advisor – PeaceGeeks Society (Canada)

Emerging Leaders – PLACE Network (France)

Politize! Ambassadors Program: Promoting Civic Empowerment for All – Politize! Civic Education Institute (Brazil)

Always Remember, Never Forget – Spielen in der Stadt (Germany)

Creative Youth Boot Camp: Art for Social Transformation – Street Project Foundation (Nigeria)

SMART Advocates: For Effective Dialogue to Address the Grassroots Conflicts – Strengthening Youth Leadership Collective (Sri Lanka)