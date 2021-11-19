The Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market is expected to grow by USD 1.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185808/?utm_source=GNW

70% during the forecast period. Our report on the flame retardant chemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in infrastructure development and growth of end-user industries to promote the adoption of flame retardant chemicals. In addition, rise in infrastructure development is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flame retardant chemicals market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The flame retardant chemicals market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Building and construction

• Electricals and electronics

• Textile

• Transportation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the stringent fire safety standards as one of the prime reasons driving the flame retardant chemicals market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flame retardant chemicals market covers the following areas:

• Flame retardant chemicals market sizing

• Flame retardant chemicals market forecast

• Flame retardant chemicals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flame retardant chemicals market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, J.M. Huber Corp., LANXESS AG, and NEWOS GmbH. Also, the flame retardant chemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

