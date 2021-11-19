The Global Drag Reducing Agent Market is expected to grow by $ 63.88 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drag Reducing Agent Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962058/?utm_source=GNW

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the drag reducing agent market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing application of drag reducing agents in oil and gas industry and friction resistance and other excellent properties. In addition, the increasing application of drag reducing agents in oil and gas industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The drag reducing agent market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The drag reducing agent market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Crude oil

• Chemical transportation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• MEA

• APAC

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the rising complexity in offshore field operationsas one of the prime reasons driving the drag reducing agent market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on drag reducing agent market covers the following areas:

• Drag reducing agent market sizing

• Drag reducing agent market forecast

• Drag reducing agent market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drag reducing agent market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deshi Energy Technology Group Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Flowchem LLC, Innospec Inc., Oil Flux Americas LLC, Specialized Technologies for Industrial Services Co., and Weifang Xinchang Chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the drag reducing agent market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

