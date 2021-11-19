Kvika banki hf.: Capital Markets Day November 26

Icelandic English

Kvika will host its Capital Markets Day on 26 November, beginning at 13:00 p.m. until 16:30 p.m. GMT.

Kvika’s senior management will offer post-merger updates on the company’s operations and business model in addition to giving deeper insights into individual business units. The event will also highlight Kvika’s strategy and growth opportunities along with key financial goals and developments.

A live stream of the event can be accessed by registering here . Presentations will be conducted in Icelandic, however, all presentation material is in English and will be made available shortly ahead of the event on Kvika’s website.