Global Mammography Market Trends and Outlook to 2028, Featuring Key Players Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems, GE Healthcare and Metaltronica

The global mammography market size is expected to reach a value of USD 3.8 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth can be attributed to the rising initiatives by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about early diagnosis of microcalcifications in breast tissue. Some significant organizations such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation, CDC, and Breast Cancer Organization are promoting the early diagnosis of mammary gland calcification, which is one of the crucial factors expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.



Based on a report published by the National Cancer Institute in 2015, it was stated that the proportion of women aged 45 to 65 years had increased to 81.1% in breast cancer screening. Major mammography manufacturers are introducing new products and increasing the number of approved products, which is further expected to impel the demand in the coming years.



In January 2016, FDA approved a new manual for digital mammography quality control by the American College of Radiology. The growing number of awareness campaigns to promote womens' health services is also anticipated to propel growth.



Some of the key industry players are Fujifilm; Hologic; Philips Healthcare; Siemens Healthineers; Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation; GE Healthcare; Metaltronica; PLANMED OY; Mindray Medical International Limited; and IMS srl.

Digital systems dominated the product segment in 2015 owing to the wide availability of digital breast screening devices and presence of favorable reimbursements for such devices

Digital mammography dominated the application segment in 2015 due to growing awareness regarding digital technology and increasing adoption of such technology for better diagnosis

In 2015, North America dominated due to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced screening devices and upsurging number of approvals of 3D systems

Asia Pacific and Latin America are the two fastest-growing regional segments, because of the higher mammary gland cancer prevalence and growing number of government campaigns to improve screening results



