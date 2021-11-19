Lift&Co. Expo 2021 Delivers Exciting, High-Energy Opening Day

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift&Co. Expo debuted a whiz-bang opening day at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on November 18, 2021. After an anticipation-building hiatus, Canada’s no. 1 cannabis conference and trade show did not disappoint on Day 1 of its triumphant return. In addition to an exceptional, forward-thinking conference, hundreds of attendees were treated to many of the signature surprises hinted in pre-show announcements.

Highlights included:

Lift Cannabis Business Conference

Day 1 of Lift&Co. Expo 2021 featured the event’s exclusive, fan favorite full-day conference, which gathered Canada’s top cannabis business leaders, innovators, and policymakers. Topics added up to a veritable master class in the modern cannabis industry: Economics, Regulations & Legislation, Marketing, Retail, Risk Management, Testing, Financials, and Fundraising.

Following opening remarks from Shawn Pierce (President, MCI Group) and conference chair Trina Fraser (Partner, Brazeau Seller Law), industry leaders filled the packed Lift Cannabis Business Conference agenda, including Alison Gordon (founder 48North), Bruce Linton (Chair, Advisory Board, Red Light Holland) Mark Ware (Chief Medical Officer, Canopy Growth Corp), Ross Lipson (CEO, Dutchie), Ashley Chui (Strategy and Transactions, EY-Partheon), John Fowler (President, Muskoka Grown), Abi Roach (Senior Category Manager, OCS), and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith MP (Beaches-East York), and so many more.

Missed Day 1? Never fear. There’s plenty of excitement still to come!

Day 2 | Lift Psychedelics Business Summit

How can you not be curious? Feed that need with fascinating speakers from the world of today’s modern psychedelics renaissance.

Day 2 | Lift&Co. Expo Industry Day

Trust us to serve up a day of totally-not-stuffy networking and learning opportunities exclusive to the cannabis and psychedelics industries.

Days 3 - 4 | Lift&Co. Expo Consumer Days

Two full days for recreational and medical consumers to connect with over 200+ cannabis and psychedelics exhibitors from Canada and around the world.

Lift&Co. Expo After Party

Saturday night’s celebration will be presented by Hawthorne™ at Toronto’s iconic El Mocambo. The twist? Only those with a Golden Ticket may attend the After Party; Golden Tickets will be given away and raffled off on Friday and Saturday at Lift&Co. Expo by exhibitors, ambassadors, and event staff.

Tickets are on sale now for Lift&Co. Expo 2021.

A full agenda, speakers, and exhibitors can be found here.

