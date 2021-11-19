Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 33 0321

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date 11/24/202111/24/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,4003,050
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 97.514/3.600125.070/0.690
Total Number of Bids Received 1427
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,1005,030
Total Number of Successful Bids 1116
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1116
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 97.514/3.600125.070/0.690
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.647/3.540125.450/0.659
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 97.514/3.600125.070/0.690
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 97.557/3.580125.271/0.674
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.647/3.540125.450/0.659
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 97.425/3.640124.699/0.720
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 97.541/3.590125.117/0.686
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.211.65