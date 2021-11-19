|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKS 33 0321
|Settlement Date
|11/24/2021
|11/24/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,400
|3,050
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|97.514
|/
|3.600
|125.070
|/
|0.690
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|27
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,100
|5,030
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|11
|16
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|16
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|97.514
|/
|3.600
|125.070
|/
|0.690
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.647
|/
|3.540
|125.450
|/
|0.659
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|97.514
|/
|3.600
|125.070
|/
|0.690
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|97.557
|/
|3.580
|125.271
|/
|0.674
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.647
|/
|3.540
|125.450
|/
|0.659
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.425
|/
|3.640
|124.699
|/
|0.720
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|97.541
|/
|3.590
|125.117
|/
|0.686
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.21
|1.65
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 33 0321
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND