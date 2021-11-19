The Global Automotive In-wheel Motor Market is expected to grow by 476.47 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 90% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691243/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive in-wheel motor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for safety and handling efficiency in vehicles and modular design of automotive in-wheel motors to allow easier fitment on vehicles. In addition, the increased need for safety and handling efficiency in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive in-wheel motor market analysis includes the technology and type segments and geographic landscape.



The automotive in-wheel motor market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Direct drive

• Gear reduction



By Type

• Rear-wheel drive

• Front-wheel drive

• All-wheel drive



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Americas

• EMEA



This study identifies the active support from governing bodies to adopt electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive in-wheel motor market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive in-wheel motor market covers the following areas:

• Automotive in-wheel motor market sizing

• Automotive in-wheel motor market forecast

• Automotive in-wheel motor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive in-wheel motor market vendors that include Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd. Also, the automotive in-wheel motor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

