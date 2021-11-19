Riverchase Estates Releases Highly Anticipated New Phase of Acreage Homesites

LANCASTER, S.C., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverchase Estates , the most desired acreage homesite community in the Carolinas, is proud to unveil a brand-new selection of homesites featuring predevelopment pricing in its highly anticipated Phase 5.

“The homesites in Phase 5 offer the closest proximity to the Catawba River and provide the most privacy out of any other phase at Riverchase Estates,” says Jef Yarbrough, division president. “Not only do the lots in Phase 5 offer the best in both location and privacy, but they also provide the best topography for building your custom home, allowing for an easier construction process.”



This newly released phase offers a diverse mix of sought-after lots. Buyers have the opportunity to select from a wide range of densely wooded lots that range from 0.68 acres to just over 2.5 acres.

Located just south of Ballantyne, in one of the most coveted and rapidly evolving areas in the southeast, Riverchase Estates is the ideal place to call home. Here, you will have easy access to major employers, a variety of recreational opportunities, extensive shopping and dining destinations and excellent educational opportunities. With acreage lots from $89,900, low taxes and no timeline to build, this is a rare opportunity to secure the perfect lot to build the home of your dreams.

Riverchase Estates encompasses more than 2,000 acres along the shores of the Catawba River, offering wooded homesites and impressive custom homes. A 500-acre nature preserve with shaded trails connects the community’s river frontage to the neighborhood’s homes and the $4.5 million amenity center complex. Complete with a resort-style pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and amphitheater, Riverchase Estates is a community unlike any other in the area.

To learn more about the newly released homesites at this incredible community, call 844.566.4300 ext. 285 or visit www.RiverchaseEstates.com .



About Riverchase Estates

Thoughtfully developed with care to preserve the tranquility and splendor of the wooded surroundings, Riverchase Estates, a 1,200 lot community, provides the essential elements for traditional estate living in a picturesque natural environment. Built on a foundation of excellence, Riverchase Estates is a member of the LGI Homes, Inc. family, an award-winning company recognized as one of the fastest growing land developers and homebuilders in the nation. For more information about Riverchase Estates, please visit www.RiverchaseEstates.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/837eac74-df7d-4971-974c-797cec4d6c44