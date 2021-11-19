Jeune Aesthetics to Present Pre-clinical Data Highlighting the Potential of KB303 in Elastin Production at the ASDS 2021 Virtual Meeting

Pre-clincal program evaluated proper formation and deposition of elastic fibers into the skin extracellular matrix in mice





PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) today announced the presentation of preclinical data supporting the ongoing development of KB303, an innovative, investigational gene-delivery therapy designed to enable local, full-length elastin production in the skin. The data will be presented at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2021 Virtual Meeting to be held November 19-21, 2021.

“The field of aesthetic medicine has been looking for a therapeutic approach that could increase the deposition of full-length elastic fibers in skin for decades,” said Dr. Bhushan Hardas, President of Jeune Aesthetics. “Using our proprietary gene delivery platform, we’ve engineered KB303 to deliver the ELN gene and help cells naturally replenish elastin that has been lost due to photo-damage and aging. We’re excited to present these first-ever data on KB303 that, while early, show promise in the potential to be the first approach to produce elastin to naturally improve skin elasticity.”

Abstract information: Title: KB303, An Innovative And Minimally Invasive HSV-1-Based Therapy to Improve Skin Elasticity

Presentation Information: The video oral abstract will be available on-demand anytime throughout the meeting to attendees starting November 19 at 8:30 a.m. CT link

Cutaneous aging affects many layers of the skin, leading to wrinkling, atrophy of the dermis, and loss of elasticity associated with damage to the underlying elastin, a key extracellular matrix protein which provides resilience and elasticity to tissues and organs. Elastic fibers are key components of the skin's extracellular matrix, consisting of the protein elastin and microfibrillar proteins that assemble into long strands. Due to their low turnover rate, elastin fibers are particularly prone to the accumulation of damage, resulting in a loss of skin resilience and elasticity with age.



About KB303

KB303 leverages the Skin TARgeted Delivery (STAR-D) platform and is designed to stimulate biorejuvenation of the skin via delivery of the gene that encodes for elastin protein when it is administered by intradermal injection.

About Jeune Aesthetics, Inc.

Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., a subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, is a biotechnology company leveraging a clinically validated gene-delivery platform to fundamentally address – and reverse – the biology of aging and/or damaged skin. For more information, please visit http://www.jeuneinc.com.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter.

