Energy and Water Development Corp Moves Forward With Its Expansion in Europe by Joining a Pioneering Project That Stands for Sustainable Development

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Energy And Water Development (EAWD: OTC) moves forward with its expansion in Europe by becoming a central player on the Pioneering project in Grünheide: In the immediate vicinity of Berlin and the Tesla Gigafactory, an ultra-modern business park is to be created on 35 hectares of land in the form of the Green Work Park. The focus of the park will be on companies and institutes that represent innovative and sustainable products and production processes such as EAWD.



EAWD and the developer of the Green Work Park; ECE, a well known successful Real Estate Developer Group, founded by Mail-order pioneer Werner Otto in 1965, agreed to start with the preparations of the related Contracts.

EAWD would establish its assembling manufactory for the company’s groundbreaking energy-supplied Atmosphere Water Generation Systems (eAWG), and it would as well supply the water for the city. The eAWG system overcomes the two main challenges of atmosphere water generation process: energy consumption and a large carbon footprint. EAWD’s innovative eAWG is constructed with a state-of-the-art energy management and storage system, as well as high-efficiency compressors and high-performance efficiency solar glass panels that generate all the energy each unit needs to turn moisture in the air into clean water for drinking, agricultural, and industrial use.

Earlier this week the Municipality of Grünheide and EAWD agreed on the extended supply of up to 6 million gallons of water per day to secure the demand of water for the Green Work Park as well as the Tesla Giga-factory now and in the future.

“It is an honor and privilege for EAWD to be part of such a state-of-the-art business park for companies and institutes that stand for innovation and sustainability,” Mr. Ralph Hofmeier, CEO, states. “It is a great opportunity for our Self Sufficient Energy Supplied Atmosphere Water Generation Systems to demonstrate its efficiency to overcome the great challenges of water scarcity Germany and the world are facing,” he concluded.

About Energy And Water Development

Energy And Water Development is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

For more information contact:

EAWD Communications Office

eawdteam@eawctechnologies.com