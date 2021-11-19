Connecticut Tattoo Removal Brings Full-Spectrum Laser Tattoo Removal to North Haven, Connecticut Featuring the Astanza Trinity and DESCRIBE® PFD Patch

North Haven, Connecticut, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecticut Tattoo Removal is an up-and-coming laser tattoo removal provider that’s taking over the laser tattoo removal scene in North Haven, Connecticut and the greater New Haven County. Their use of the industry-leading Astanza Trinity laser, DESCRIBE® PFD Patch, and Zimmer Cryo cooling machine makes them the leading destination for removing and modifying unwanted tattoos in the greater North Haven community.

“Our aim is to remove all tattoos, no matter their color, as quickly and efficiently as possible while providing the most comfortable treatment application. Thanks to our unbeatable technologies, we’re doing just that,” said Andrew Rodican, owner and Associate Medical Director. “Our Astanza Trinity laser targets all tattoo colors, even bright blue and green pigments that our competitors can’t treat. Our DESCRIBE® PFD Patch gives us the ability to perform up to 4 laser passes in a single treatment, effectively speeding up results and fading for our clients. And our noninvasive Zimmer Cryo cooling machine numbs the skin in a matter of seconds and even cools the skin during treatment. We’re so excited to bring a quality results and affordable tattoo removal treatments to residents in New Haven County.”

The Astanza Trinity laser is a cutting-edge Q-switched ruby and Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that emits three wavelengths–1064 nm, 532 nm, 694 nm–for full-spectrum ink removal. The Trinity’s 694 nm ruby wavelength specifically targets vibrant blue and green pigments like aquamarine, teal, and turquoise that are considered untreatable with other wavelengths, giving Connecticut Tattoo Removal the ability to treat and remove all multicolored tattoos. The Trinity also combines high peak power and ultra-quick pulse durations to produce optimal ink shattering for faster ink clearance.

“We are so excited to welcome Connecticut Tattoo Removal to the Astanza family,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Business Development Manager. “Their expertise, passion for great results, and combination of top laser tattoo removal technologies makes them a triple threat and leading provider for the greater North Haven area.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Connecticut Tattoo Removal is offering a holiday discount of 15% off treatment packages through December 31, 2021.

About Connecticut Tattoo Removal

Connecticut Tattoo Removal delivers the fastest, most comfortable, and most effective treatments for removing or modifying unwanted tattoos. Its services include complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-ups. All treatments are medically supervised and performed by a licensed medical professional who received the designations of Certified Laser Specialist and Laser Safety Officer at New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program.

Connecticut Tattoo Removal offers affordable treatments as low as $75 in addition to discounted treatment packages. To schedule a free consultation, call (860) 341-5920 or visit https://connecticuttattooremoval.com/. Connecticut Tattoo Removal is located at 52 Washington Ave #5, North Haven, CT 06473.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.